Derek McInnes “assured” Aberdeen will get “top player” Tommie Hoban up to speed and ready for action quickly

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident he has signed a “top player” in defender Tommie Hoban.

Ex-Watford stopper Hoban has been secured on a short-term deal until January.

Hoban was a free agent and had been training with Aberdeen, having recovered from 18 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Rangers, signing on the eve of the Premiership kick-off.

Hoban suffered his bad knee injury, which required surgery, while on loan from Watford at Aberdeen in February 2019.

As the injury was suffered at Aberdeen, McInnes felt it was vital Aberdeen played a role in his rehabilitation and offered him the chance to train at Cormack Park.

Now he’s back to fitness, the Dons boss snapped him up after Mikey Devlin suffered a hamstring injury.

McInnes is confident Hoban can shine for the Reds.

He said: “The fact of the matter is I have always found Tommie to be a top player.

“He has been so unlucky with injuries.

“I enjoyed working with him prior to the injury he sustained in an Aberdeen shirt.

“We wanted Tommie to come back to us out of real concern and a duty of care to get him back fit.

“I am assured we will get him up to speed quickly.”

During a loan spell at Aberdeen in 2018-19, Hoban impressed in the Europa League and domestically.

However, his season was derailed by a dislocated shoulder suffered against Hibs in August 2018 that ruled him out for five months.

On his return, Hoban again impressed, but suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren in February 2019.

That ruled him out for more than a year.

Hoban was close to securing a short-term deal in March until the end of the 2019-20 season after training with the Dons.

Scotland defender Scott McKenna was ruled out until the end of the season with a hamstring tear.

Having completed his rehab with Aberdeen at Cormack Park, Hoban impressed and McInnes was set to offer him a contract.

However, Scottish football was shut down on March 13.

Hoban is one of only three signings this summer as McInnes’s movements in the transfer window have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoban featured off the bench in the 1-1 friendly draw with Hibs prior to signing the short-term deal.

McInnes said: “Having been out for so long, psychologically it was good for Tommie to get back on the pitch”

On the eve of the Rangers match, teenage striker Ryan Edmondson, 19, was secured on loan from Leeds United until January.

We asked whether Ryan Edmondson and Bruce Anderson should be paired upfront in Saturday’s Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park:

Winger Jonny Hayes was signed on a two-year contract following his exit from Celtic.

A deal for the Republic of Ireland international could only be done because Hayes offered to defer his wages for a year to lessen the financial hit of the post-lockdown economy.

McInnes also has attacker Scott Wright back available after he also missed most of last season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Pittodrie manager is grateful for the squad he has after a summer in which many teams have been weakened.

McInnes said: “Jonny Hayes is a brilliant signing for us and Scott Wright is also back.

“Having Jonny is a huge boost, as we thought we couldn’t really bring anyone in.

“Circumstances allowed us to bring him in.

“We are grateful for the squad we have.”