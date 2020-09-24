Derek McInnes after Aberdeen’s defeat in Lisbon: ‘It was a very well-organised performance, but we didn’t take advantage of it’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes thinks his side failed to “take advantage” of a disciplined display in their 1-0 Europa League third qualifying round loss to Sporting.

The Dons grew into the game in Portugal after going 1-0 down to Tiago Tomas’ strike with just eight minutes on the clock.

In the first period, Dylan McGeouch saw a looping ball to the back post tipped over the bar, while Ryan Hedges sliced the Reds’ best chance wide of the left post from 15 yards with just minutes remaining.

McInnes bemoaned the fact Aberdeen couldn’t find a big moment in front of goal, against a Sporting side hit by several absences due to positive coronavirus tests, and progress to the play-off round for the first time in his tenure. It’s the seventh occasion under McInnes the Dons haven’t reached the groups.

He said: “It was a very well-organised performance, but we didn’t take advantage of it.

“For long periods we were very comfortable in our shape, but I just wish we’d been able to make more of our counter attack possibilities.

“We could have had a better result.

“It was a very good and well-organised performance, but we didn’t take full advantage of it.”