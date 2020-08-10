Derek McInnes: Aberdeen players will be disciplined by club after coronavirus breach

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed the club will take disciplinary action for the breach of club protocol by eight players.

The Dons game against St Johnstone on Saturday was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis at the club which was sparked by Jonny Hayes, Scott McKenna, Michael Devlin, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Bruce Anderson visiting a city centre bar.

Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus and are quarantining for 10 days, while another six must self isolate for 14 days.

All eight attended a city centre bar following the 1-0 loss to Rangers in the Premiership opener last Saturday week.

That broke the rules put in place by the SFA, SPFL and Scottish Government for the return of the Premiership.

Dons gaffer McInnes must rally his depleted squad for Wednesday’s game against Hamilton without those players.

McInnes said: “Just as we normally do, we’ll deal with any breach of discipline or breaking of the rules internally.

“I can assure everybody that this will be the case.

“The players, having spoken to them all individually, the players who were out, they’re keen to have their say on it – and I’ve actually encouraged that.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently admitted she was furious at the Aberdeen players “completely unaceptable” breach of protocol for the safe return of Premiership football which involves clubs operating in bio-secure environments.

The First Minister warned failure to abide by protocols could put the return of Scottish football at risk.

Aberdeen’s fixture with St Johnstone has been rescheduled for Thursday August 20 and McInnes accepts the club have a lot of making up to do after the recent chaos.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SPFL confirmed before the resumption of the Premiership that there is very little room to accommodate postponed games.

McInnes said: “The players are getting a kicking at the moment.

“We need to stick together and get through this for the next couple of weeks and then hopefully get back to football and winning games.

“We are mindful of our responsibility to keep the fixture list going and keep Scottish football going.

“And we are grateful for the opportunity – I have said it often enough – because it was not so long ago that we thought we would not have an opening day.

“That we would not have football or fixtures, so we do not want to spoil that. We have a bit of making up to do.”

McInnes is confident Aberdeen have a bio-secure environment at Cormack Park. It is away from that environment that the problems began.

He said: “The guidelines are there. That’s why even here at the training ground we have numerous changing rooms, with only three or four to a changing room.

“Even in the canteen when they have their food, now it’s one to a table – but it has been two to a table.

“And the times are staggered. When they’re in the gym, when they’re in the training facilities, they have masks on.

“They’re never around each other in numbers other than out on the training pitch.

“And that’s obviously after having negative tests. So we do feel confident we can control everything here (at Cormack Park).

“We can see that in front of us, players behaving properly here.

“But obviously when they leave their place of work, we’re dependent on their common sense and responsibility to be as vigilant as they are at work.”

First Minister Sturgeon confirmed the Scottish Government will contact managers and captains of all 12 Premiership clubs to emphasise the importance of adhering to guidelines.

McInnes said: “As these restrictions ease and people start to normalise and go about their work and business, then it is more difficult.

“We do feel we are going to have to work even harder and we have felt that.

“Despite all we are doing here (at Cormack Park) and at Pittodrie in preparing for games and getting games on, we are jumping through all the rules making sure things are right, the bubble we have created here I am almost certain we won’t have any contamination or infections here.

“But it is outwith. And that’s why the fact the players have made that decision to put themselves more at risk and not take that responsibility fully then that it is why we are sitting here hurting and having to deal with this and take it on the chin.

“We have to accept our role in that, or the players have to certainly. And as a club we have to deal with it the best way possible.”