Derek McInnes: Aberdeen players have borrowed bikes from Cormack Park gym to make sure they stay fit

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident his squad will have retained their fitness when Scottish football finally emerges from the shutdown.

The game has been suspended indefinitely since March 13, due to the coronavirus crisis.

Uncertainty continues to cloud football, with no clarity on whether the season will be completed, current league placings made final or the entire season written off.

There is also no clarity on when the 2020-21 season will begin and McInnes recently called for decisions and direction from Uefa.

Whatever ultimately emerges, the Aberdeen manager has provided a home training plan to ensure one thing is certain – that his squad will be fit on the resumption of action.

He said: “It seems as if it is going to be a long while until we are back, but the general fitness of the players is very important.

“There are still things we can do to keep them engaged in football and it is important that we are ready for when we are back playing.

“I am in regular contact with the players.

“Hopefully whenever we get together again and are able to train as a group we can pick up where we left off and be ready for some meaningful games.

“Players train for a purpose and the whole uncertainty around the virus and how it is going to affect the world, never mind just football, makes it difficult for them.

“From a general fitness point of view, it is important that the players go out and keep doing their bit individually.

“We have set them up on a programme and want them to train at 10.30 in the morning so there is still that routine for them.

“We have set up a platform where we can oversee all of the work they have been doing. The feedback comes back to me and our staff on our laptops.

“Even on a technical side, we have been looking at ways that we can analyse the players’ performance throughout the season, and we have started to pick up on that and give them feedback.

“We can see through their monitors exactly what they have been doing. The players are very diligent anyway, we have worked with them for a long time.”

Aberdeen’s players have been training from the safety of their own homes during the lockdown.

Some have borrowed exercise bikes from the club’s gym to help their fitness regime as they continue to prepare for when football finally returns.

McInnes said: “I know a lot of the lads have their own kit at home and we have had the luxury of Cormack Park and the facilities there.

“However, we don’t have enough bikes for everybody so the ones who were sharpest got to the bikes first.

“Working on a bike is a great way of maintaining fitness.

“We are obviously limited to one bit of exercise outside a day and the players are sticking to that.

“They are trying to find a space in isolation where they can go and do their runs.

“They have their gym programmes, they all have their own weights, foam rollers and mats at their houses. A routine for any person, in particular professional sportsmen and women, is so important.”

Aberdeen have not played since a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on March 7.

Closing in on a month without action, that hiatus is expected to extend at least into the summer .

McInnes has every confidence his players will retain their focus and diligence.

He said: “The players know the importance of not going days and days without any sort of activity or any sort of work.

“They have a professional side to them and it is good for them to keep doing the work we are giving them until we are in a position to get together again.

“Whatever way they can find to do the work – hiring bikes, buying their own equipment or making do with what they have, it is important they still do the work.”