Derek McInnes: Aberdeen need ‘two big performances’ to end 30-year Scottish Cup drought

Boss Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen to deliver two huge performances to end the club’s 30-year Scottish Cup drought.

The Dons face holders Celtic in the rescheduled semi-final of the 2019-20 Scottish Cup at Hampden tomorrow (2.30pm).

At stake is a final slot on December 20 against the winners of today’s semi between Hearts and Hibernian.

With the Dons just two wins away from lifting the cup for the first time since 1990, McInnes wants his side to seize their chance to make history.

McInnes believes an injury-time equaliser against Celtic to secure a 3-3 draw last weekend delivered a huge boost to Aberdeen’s hopes.

He is confident his squad can overcome Celtic to take a step closer to glory.

He said: “We need two big performances to win this cup now.

“We feel we are good enough to win another cup and are just two games away from that.

“I like the motivation and resilience of my team and the players are in a good place.

“It is important we find the performance to get to another final and put us in a position to win another trophy.

“We know if we reach our levels we are in with a right chance and that pleases me. The players should feel that as well.”

During seven years at Pittodrie, McInnes has delivered one trophy, the League Cup in 2014.

Since then they have lost three finals and a semi-final to Celtic.

He is determined to bring silverware to Pittodrie this season.

McInnes said: “I don’t think we have ever been beaten in the cup by lower league opposition or when we are massive favourites.

“We have managed to beat the Old Firm a couple of times to get to where we want to get to.

“Being a good cup team, you need to dig it out at Rugby Park (4-3 fifth round extra-time replay win, February) and against Dumbarton (1-0 third round win, January) as we did in a game we never reached our level.

“It is all about different aspects of yourself to win a cup.

“But cup competitions are about trying to win it and we have only won one trophy.

“Yes we have been competitive and got to finals and semis, which shows we can deliver a performance.

“That has been good compared to previous periods, but it can be better and I want it to be as good as it can be. Which means winning trophies.”

Aberdeen will face a Celtic squad in the midst of a crisis in form, and perhaps confidence.

Neil Lennon’s side squandered a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 in Lille on Thursday in the Europa League to extend a run without victory to four matches.

In drawing 3-3 with Celtic last Sunday, the Dons also played a part in that four-game slump for the Parkhead side. Celtic were on course for victory until the Reds secured a point with an injury-time penalty.

He said: “My players will remember how they finished that league game against Celtic.

“We felt the longer the game went on we might have got a winner. The game got stretched a bit in the second half, but we have the players who can enjoy space.

“We don’t want the semi-final to be a really open game for 90-odd minutes.

“However, if the game does open up, we are happy we have the players who have the speed who can enjoy that.

“When we came off the pitch on Sunday there was a feeling the players wanted the game to continue as they weren’t happy with their lot and wanted a win.

“They have a chance to do something about that in the semi.”

Leading 2-1 with 15 minutes remaining, Aberdeen were on course for victory.

However, Leigh Griffiths’ strike and a Ryan Christie penalty stunned the Dons as Celtic surged into a 3-2 lead before Lewis Ferguson’s late spot-kick earned a point.

McInnes will have his defence on red alert on the cup holder’s attacking threat.

He said: “Celtic showed in the league game the quality they possess.

“So we also have to recognise that we have to do one or two things better.

“We are going to have to do a lot right to get through this cup tie.”