Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says Dons dressing room still believes in him

Boss Derek McInnes today insisted the Aberdeen players still believe in him – and he believes in them.

Under-pressure McInnes insists the Reds are battling together to fix an alarming slump in form and five-game run without scoring.

When drawing 0-0 with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup, McInnes’ Reds equalled an unwanted club record not matched in 47 years of most games without a goal.

Aberdeen had only previously suffered a five-game goal drought twice before – in 1973 and 1905.

Aberdeen tonight face Hamilton away looking to avoid the embarrassment of becoming the first team in the club’s 117-year history to go six games without scoring.

With his struggling side again booed off the pitch on Saturday, McInnes has called for perspective as a win tonight would leap-frog the Reds into third in the Premiership.

He said: “We trust each other.

“The players trust me and I trust the players.

“And we work together to get ourselves out of this period which is challenging.”

In the aftermath of the Kilmarnock stalemate, McInnes admitted he was “angry and embarrassed” at the lack of goals. Those are sentiments clearly shared by the Red Army.

Dissent has been boiling amid supporters and only victory tonight will prevent it boiling over.

Hamilton are just one point off the bottom of the Premiership and have the worst home record in the top flight this season.

McInnes said: “Although there have been some decent performances, a winning performance at Hamilton I would take all day long.

“I don’t care how we perform as long as we win the game.

“We have lost two goals in six games, that is not a team that is struggling.

“We are struggling in a certain area of the pitch and it is our job to make that better.”

McInnes is confident he has a squad that can have a successful Scottish Cup run and finish third in the Premiership to secure European qualification.

He accepts for some supporters that will not be enough.

McInnes said: “We have to remind ourselves of the fact we can go third.

“I have said to the players that we have an opportunity. A win tonight takes us third and I feel that is something that is worth working towards.

“There will still be some that, even if we finish third and have a good cup run, that will still not be enough.

“For me that is our motivation and it has been for a period of time now.

“I believe we can have a strong end to the campaign and hopefully have a brilliant cup run.”

The goals have dried up for leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, who hit 20 goals before the Premiership winter break. He has not scored since converting a penalty in the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Cosgrove’s substitution late on against Kilmarnock was greeted by cheers from supporters.

McInnes said: “It wasn’t so long ago Aberdeen couldn’t get a striker that scored 20 goals a season. We have to recognise that Sam has done very well.

“It is up to us all to show support to Sam.”

Hamilton have conceded 15 goals in their last five games against Premiership teams since the new year but beat League Two Edinburgh City 5-0.

McInnes said: “I expect a tough game. I watched them against Rangers and Celtic (both 4-1 losses) and thought they were very good. In both games the scoreline was harsh on them. Hamilton showed an attacking threat and real competitiveness.

“When we have been right at Hamilton and brought a good level of performance, we have got the desired result.

“But any time we have just been off it, then it has been a difficult game, so we are well ahead of the challenge.”