‘We have to find a way to get back’ – Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes wants clubs to work for solutions to Scottish game’s shutdown

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has urged clubs to “work towards finding solutions that will help us get back playing football”.

While other nations are preparing to return to training and competitive action, Scotland’s top-flight is trapped in limbo.

German Bundesliga 1 and 2 clubs are set to return to closed-door action this weekend and England are stepping up plans for their own restart.

However, uncertainty surrounds when Scottish football will return and if the Premiership can be completed, alongside a host of other issues.

McInnes, who wants the game to pull together and find ways to get back on to the pitch, said: “We have to look forward and try to be as optimistic as we can and work towards finding solutions that will help us get back to playing football.

“Rather than looking back we have to try to look forward, trying the best to resolve this situation with the coronavirus.

“To find a way to get back to how our lives used to be.

“However, when we do go back I think there will still be permanent changes to our daily lives both in and out of football.”

Among the issues gripping the Scottish game are Rangers’ push for an investigation into the conduct of the SPFL over the vote which ended the lower-league season and gave the governing body – who have been accused of bullying and coercion – the power to also end the Premiership campaign if necessary.

The SPFL deny all allegations.

Whether the Gers get their wish will be decided at an emergency general meeting (EGM) of clubs tomorrow.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Hearts and Partick Thistle – faced with relegation – as well as promotion hopefuls Inverness, Falkirk and Brora Rangers, responded angrily to several Premiership clubs’ decision not to back league reconstruction plans which would have mitigated some of the consequences of the early end to the campaign in the lower leagues and, possibly, the Premiership.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack revealed the top-flight sides’ stance, while also emphasising the need to get back to action as soon as possible.

Scottish football has been shut down since March and Uefa have set a May 25 deadline for nations to say how they propose to finish incomplete league seasons.

With a return to action not on the horizon, Derek McInnes has put the Dons squad into an effective close-season programme.

Prior to that the players had been training separately at home with routines set out and remotely monitored by McInnes and his sports science team.

Aberdeen have not played for more than two months with the last game a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on March 7. With no outline on when football will return McInnes has allowed the squad to switch off for a few weeks.

It is hoped by then, around the time of the Uefa deadline for associate nations to deliver their blueprint for a return, there will be more clarity on Scotland’s situation.

McInnes said: “This is a bit like how close seasons used to be.

“I remember when I first started playing you would get close seasons of 10 weeks off.

“There was always a feeling that there was a little bit more responsibility on the individual player to make sure they did everything right.

“We have allowed the players to have a wee switch off at the moment. Although they have still been given a programme to adhere to it is more like a close season.”

Lockdown restrictions have also resulted in players being denied the training ground interaction with team-mates, management and physios.

McInnes accepts while working alone there is the same risk of suffering a training injury as when the squad were together.

However, he insisted: “They can still speak to the physios if they have any issues going on.”