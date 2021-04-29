Stephen Glass will demand a final push from his squad as he insists Aberdeen’s season remains alive.

With hopes of silverware over after a Scottish Cup capitulation to Dundee United Glass has called for a strong reaction in the final three games of the season.

He wants the Reds to scrap to the end for all nine available points as there remains l an outside chance Aberdeen can leap-frog Hibs to secure a third placed finish.

Aberdeen will also confirm qualification to the Uefa Europa Conference League on Saturday if they take at least a point away at Livingston.

If they secure that point Aberdeen will enter the newly formed third tier of European football at the second qualifying round on July 22.

The Scottish Cup dream may be over but Glass is confident no Don will down tools.

He said: “No-one in this building should be thinking the season is over.

“We can get nine points and not finish third but the season is far from over.

“The players know that and I don’t think anyone attached to Aberdeen thinks the season is over.

“We’ll go until after the Rangers game.”

Aberdeen have three games remaining this season starting with Saturday’s clash at Livingston where European qualification for an eighth straight season can be secured.

This season only the Scottish Cup winners will qualify for the Europa League and they will enter at the play-off round.

Losing to Dundee United not only blew the bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 but also ended hopes of a potential Europa League spot one just one round from the lucrative group stages.

It was a hammer blow but Glass is confident there will be no hangover.

He said: “I don’t think it will be difficult to pick the heads up.

“As a professional when you lose you want to pick yourself up and go again.”

Following Saturday’s trip to Livingston the Dons have still to play Hibs at Pittodrie on Wednesday May 12 before the curtains come down on the season with a trip to Premiership champions Rangers on Saturday May 15.

Third placed Hibs hold a six point lead and superior goal advantage over the Dons.

Glass is determined to finish the season positively, ideally in third, but is already looking towards next season.

© SNS Group

A summer rebuild of the squad is inevitable and Glass is monitoring St Mirren’s in form midfielder Jamie McGrath.

If Glass was to firm up his interest and make a move in the summer transfer window there would be competition from a number of clubs including Peterborough United who are on the verge of earning automatic promotion to the Championship.

McGrath is contracted to St Mirren until summer 2022 and it is would take a six figure sum to temp the Buddies to part with the former Republic of Ireland U21 international.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form this season and has netted 15 goals from midfield and helped fire St Mirren into the semi-final of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen are also in talks with Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher with a view to a summer move.

© SNS Group

The 30-year-old, capped seven times by Scotland, is out of contract at Motherwell in the summer and is free to negotiate with other clubs.

Glass has already secured Celtic captain Scott Brown, 35, who will join the Dons in the summer on a two year deal in a player-coach role.

Former Scotland captain Brown rejected the offer of a new one year contract at Parkhead to move to Aberdeen.

Glass said: “We’ll regroup in the summer and we’ll see where we’re at.

“Due to the pandemic they are not doing the usual things and you can see teams all over the country struggling with fatigue.

“Next year I’m hoping we’ll have a different group, a different mindset capable of handling this sort of thing,

“I hope you will see a group of men which is able to compete.”