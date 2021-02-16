Defiant boss Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen can prove doubters wrong who have written off their chances against Celtic

Defiant manager Derek McInnes believes no-one will give struggling Aberdeen a chance at Celtic – but aims to prove them wrong.

In the midst of a damaging crisis in form, the Reds have failed to score in five successive games and have registered just two victories in 12.

Any hopes of challenging for a runners-up finish and Champions League spot against a Celtic side that faltered for much of the season have been obliterated.

Now the fight for third spot is looking increasingly tenuous as Hibs are in command of that position, four points clear of Aberdeen.

McInnes accepts many will have written off the Dons’ chances of a win at Parkhead tomorrow – but the under-fire manager hasn’t and neither have his players.

He said: “No one will really give us a chance (at Celtic), but we have to see every game as an opportunity to pick up points.

“We have to go down there with the belief and confidence we are good enough to put in a performance and get something from the game.

“That is exactly what we will do.

“We move on to Celtic and will try to get that goal, that confidence and that momentum between now and the end of the season.

“There is a real willingness from my players to get things moving again.

“All the willing is fine and well, but we have to show that bit more confidence and quality in the final area.

“That is the area of the pitch where we need to do better, and that is everyone, not just falling on number nines and centre-forwards.

“It is searching for that quality.

“Our intention is to try and do better in those areas.

“There is no better place to demonstrate that than at Celtic.”

Defending champions Celtic suffered a traumatic start to the year in winning just one of their six Premiership games in January.

As Celtic imploded, the Dons failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity and also hit a slump in form.

© SNS Group

Celtic have rallied recently with four straight Premiership wins, netting 12 goals in the process.

McInnes said: “Celtic have improved and of late their results have been really good.

“They have been pretty steady and consistent again.

“Obviously Celtic have had a disappointing campaign, but they have come out of January and seem to have knuckled down to get a few results.

“It is always a tough game regardless of when you face Celtic.

“Whether they are flying at the top of the league or searching for form.

“They have good players and a good manager and it is up to us to get a positive performance.”

McInnes was given a vote of confidence by Chairman Dave Cormack and the board in the week leading up to the the goal-less draw with St Mirren.

Cormack was set to host a Q&A with supporters tonight, where “no question will be off limits”.

However, the Q & A session was postponed on Sunday evening with the reasoning the “focus needs to be 100% on supporting Derek and the players as they prepare for the remaining league games, starting with Celtic”.

It was an unexpected U-turn which did little to quash speculation about McInnes’ future.

Aberdeen supporters, 8,000 of them season ticket holders who have not seen the team live this season, have many questions – but there will be no answers for now.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen have 10 games remaining in the Premiership campaign to overhaul the four-point gap on Hibs to secure third.

Three of those matches will be against Celtic, with another trip to Parkhead on Saturday February 27 before another clash in the post top six split.

In the previous Premiership clash with Celtic this season, the Reds dominated for large spells and led 2-1 at Pittodrie.

However it took a last gasp Dons equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw.

Aberdeen then lost out 2-0 to Celtic in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi final on November 1.

He said: “We have to knuckle down and keep working hard.

“We have our squad now, although we have a few injuries to contend with.

“By and large the squad is the one that will be with us for the rest of the season.”