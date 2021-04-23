Defender Tommie Hoban’s full focus on cup glory as Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has yet to open talks on his future

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban confirmed he has not yet held talks with new manager Stephen Glass about his future.

The 27-year-old centre-back’s Dons contract expires at the end of the season.

However, he accepts former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass has had little time to assess the squad or make decisions on the future of players.

Hoban insists he, his wife and two children “love it” in the Granite City, but admits the coronavirus travel restrictions have made it tough as he has been unable to see other family members based in England for a year.

He said that family issue will not affect his decision when he does sit down to discuss his future with Glass, as he hopes travel restrictions will have eased next season.

Hoban is set to start against Dundee United in Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash at Pittodrie.

On his future, Hoban said: “I’ve not spoken with him (Glass) about it yet.

“They have only been here a week or so, so those conversations haven’t happened yet.

“We will see what happens in the next few weeks, but at the minute my focus is just on each game and trying to finish the season as strong as I can both personally and as part of the team.”

The defender

suffered a cruciate ligament injury that required surgery while on loan at Aberdeen from then Premier League Watford in February 2019.

Having been released by the Hornets, Hoban was back at Aberdeen in March last year and, after proving his fitness, was set to be offered a short-term deal.

However, on the eve of penning the contract, Scottish football was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoban eventually signed a Dons deal when football returned from the deep freeze last summer.

Initially a contract until January, it was later extended until the end of the season.

He said: “I’ve loved my time here, it’s been fantastic and my family love it up here as well.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen yet.

“I’ll just focus on the football for now and when the time comes to have those conversations we’ll see what happens.”

The coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions have left Hoban isolated from family members for a year – but this will not affect any decision on his future.

He said: “It’s been a tough year, but thankfully I have had my missus and kids up with me the whole time.

“However, we haven’t seen our parents for the whole year.

“It has been tough for everyone though.

“I am not the only player who hasn’t seen their family.

“Even boys from Scotland haven’t seen their families for the whole season, so it has been tough for everyone.

“That’s not really playing on my mind in terms of contracts and stuff like that, because hopefully things will start to go back to normal next year.

“My focus is on the best I can do for the team and hopefully we can lift a trophy at the end of the season.”

The bid to win a trophy continues in Sunday’s New Firm Scottish Cup showdown.

Hoban insists the Reds go into the last-eight clash with confidence high on the back of a strong performance against Celtic.

The Dons were within seconds of registering a first home win against the Hoops for five years, only to concede an equaliser through a Leigh Griffiths header deep into injury time.

Although “gutted” at conceding the last-gasp goal, Hoban is confident a repeat of the same levels will be enough to see off Dundee United.

He

said: “Against Celtic we went close to winning and it was a great performance from the boys.

“We are still gutted we didn’t get the three points at the end, but we have to take plenty of positives from it.

“If we can play to the same level against Dundee United then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of going through.

“We are all really looking forward to it because we feel we’ve got a really good chance of going all the way, making it a positive season with some silverware at the end of it.”

Aberdeen have yet to score against Dundee United in three meetings this season.

They have drawn 0-0 twice and lost 1-0 last month to the Tannadice outfit.

Hoban said: “We know it’s going to be tough against Dundee United, they have given us three very hard games so far this season.

“But we feel we are due a result against them.”