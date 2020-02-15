Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor faces fitness test to make squad to face Celtic tomorrow

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor will be included in the squad to face Celtic tomorrow if he comes through a training session at Cormack Park today unscathed.

The centre-back has missed the last two games having suffered a calf injury in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

Taylor limped off after 20 minutes to be replaced by Mikey Devlin.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “Ash will do full training today and if he comes through that he will be in the squad.”

Midfielder Craig Bryson will also return to the squad for the Celtic clash to end three months of injury frustration.

Bryson underwent surgery on an ankle ligament injury in January and has been ruled out since the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on November 24.

Former Derby County midfielder Bryson, who signed on at Pittodrie last summer, has successfully completed almost two weeks of full training.

He was not risked in the 3-1 defeat of Hamilton on Tuesday due to Accies’ artificial surface.

McInnes said: “Bryson has trained for the last 10 days and will be in the squad for Celtic.”

McInnes has only two players out injured for the clash against the league leaders at Pittodrie tomorrow.

On-loan NAC Breda full-back Greg Leigh is sidelined with a fractured tibia and attacker Scott Wright is a long term absentee following cruciate ligament surgery last year.

Leigh’s injury was scanned yesterday and he is set to come out of the protective boot.

McInnes said: “Greg has been imaged again and we are hoping he can start to do a bit more exercise.

“He will push on with his work and hopefully be back available in three weeks.”