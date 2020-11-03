Defender Hoban insists Aberdeen must find Celtic’s big game winning mentality

Defender Tommie Hoban insists Aberdeen must develop a winning mentality like Celtic’s to win trophies.

The Dons suffered further disappointment at the hands of quadruple treble chasing Celtic at Hampden when losing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final 2-0.

It is the fifth cup tie Aberdeen have lost to Celtic at the national stadium in four years.

Celtic went into the semi-final under pressure having failed to win their last four matches but produced a winning performance on the big stage when it mattered.

Hoban insists Aberdeen must find a similar mind-set to secure a first trophy since 2014.

He said: “Celtic are a team who have a habit of winning over the last 10 years.

“They win week in week out and have that mentality to get results when it matters.

“We just need to try and create a similar mentality ourselves.”

Aberdeen have lost three cup finals and two semi-finals at the national stadium since the 2016.

The weekend’s semi-final was initially scheduled for April but was delayed as the 2019-20 season was shut-down due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Aberdeen still have two opportunities to secure silverware glory this season with the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Hoban, 26, is determined that if they face Celtic again in cup competition this season the Dons will triumph.

He said: “I am really hoping that one of our opportunities against them, hopefully this season, it could be us that could be on the winning side.

“The good thing is that we are going to have other opportunities this year and it is up to us to take them.”

Hoban had high hopes Aberdeen could book a final slot with Hearts on December 20 having drawn 3-3 with Neil Lennon’s side in the Premiership a week earlier.

He said: “We came into the game looking to win and felt we could beat Celtic especially after last weekend because there was nothing in that.

“It was very frustrating because we left ourselves with too much to do.

“We did quite well in the second half but couldn’t get the goal to get back in the game.

“Celtic took their chances and that was the difference.

“In the second half we got at them but we just couldn’t get the goal that we needed.”

Aberdeen have an immediate opportunity to rebound with a home Premiership clash against Hibs on Friday evening.

A victory would not only elevate the Dons above third placed Hibs it would also move them level on points with Celtic.

Defending champions Celtic are not in action until Sunday when facing Motherwell away.

He said: “We still have a lot to play for and need to dust ourselves down and go again for a massive game against Hibs.

“We have to take some positives and I think there were a few, especially in the second half.

“We just have to keep that belief that we have shown this season that we can create a few more chances and get a good result to take into the international break.”

Aberdeen boss McInnes handed last season’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove his first start of the season in the semi loss to Celtic.

Cosgrove had only returned from a long term knee injury in the 3-3 draw with Celtic as a second half substitute.

That Premiership draw with Celtic was the striker’s first game time of the season.

McInnes admitted starting Cosgrove was a gamble, but one he had to make.

Hoban said: “ It is great to have Sam back.

“He is a natural goalscorer and we have a lot of attacking options.

“Sam will also get sharper with more games and I am sure he and the front players will improve and score goals as the season goes on.”