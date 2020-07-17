Derek McInnes: Injury blow means Aberdeen are walking centre-back training tightrope ahead of Rangers curtain-raiser

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes admits the injury suffered by Mikey Devlin has put pressure on his defence during the pre-season build-up to facing Rangers.

Scotland international centre-back Devlin suffered a pulled hamstring in the 2-2 bounce game draw with Ross County at Cormack Park at the weekend.

Devlin is set to undergo scans to assess the extent of the injury, but McInnes fears the defender could be out until the end of next month.

McInnes has just three fit senior centre-backs for the Premiership opener against Rangers on August 1 – Scott McKenna, Ash Taylor and Andy Considine.

McInnes said: “We have four centre-backs in the building, and we are one down now.

“It just puts a wee bit of pressure on your training and we need to make sure that we are not exposing any of the other ones to any other injuries.

“We are cautious, but we still have to crack on with the work and make sure that the boys are ready for that first game.”

The pulled hamstring is the latest injury blow for Devlin who played for Scotland against Russia, San Marino and Cyprus last season.

while at former club Hamilton, Devlin suffered cruciate ligament damage that ruled him out for a whole season.

The defender was signed by Aberdeen during his rehabilitation and continued his recovery work with the Dons physios.

Having returned from that knee injury, Devlin’s form earned him a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad under then boss Alex McLeish in November 2018.

He was set to earn his debut cap in the UEFA Nations League ties against Albania and Israel but suffered an ankle injury while training with the international squad in the build-up to those qualifiers.

That injury sidelined Devlin for three months, including the League Cup final loss to Celtic.

McInnes is confident the centre-back will bounce back quickly from the latest setback.

He said: “Mikey is a positive guy and he has been through the mill a few times with injuries in his career, so this isn’t anything new to him.

“He has that ability to set goals and get back.”

Striker Sam Cosgrove, who last week rejected a £2 million move to French Ligue 2 side Guingamp, has recovered from a recent back spasm problem.

Aberdeen accepted the bid for Cosgrove, who netted 23 goals last season. However, the Reds’ leading scorer knocked back a move to France.

McInnes said: “Sam is now back on the grass in training.

“He only played the last 15 to 20 minutes at the weekend (against Ross County).

“I always felt as a player, and it is the same as a manager, no matter how much work you give the boys during pre-season they are always a wee bit tired in that first game and you always have a wee bit of apprehension about their fitness.

“Hopefully that seven weeks of pre-season they will have had before the Rangers game will provide them with the confidence to be ready.”