Willie Miller: In my experience, Hampden defeats can help drive Aberdeen on to claim silverware

Aberdeen should believe they can go all the way and lift the Scottish Cup.

After winning 2-0 against St Mirren in the quarter-finals of the competition, the Reds have Celtic lying in wait in the semi-finals.

In terms of progressing through the tournament it’s best if you can avoid playing the Celts in the early rounds.

To win a trophy you will normally have to play either Celtic or Rangers at some point along the way.

What you don’t want is an away draw against either of the Glasgow sides in the early rounds.

Once you reach the last four of the cup there’s always a good chance of getting the Hoops in the draw.

Although Aberdeen would have preferred to avoid Celtic that’s how it has panned out.

The Dons have played against Neil Lennon’s side at Hampden often enough in recent seasons and should have accumulated plenty of experience.

Although Celtic’s recent form has been a little bit patchy it will still be a very difficult game for the Reds.

But Derek McInnes’ side have been defending well recently and they have a threat in attack with Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main.

Between now and the semi-final, Aberdeen will hope to build up some momentum.

Games at Hampden against either of the Old Firm are occasions to savour and Aberdeen should relish the task.

If they can get past Celtic then it’s Hibs or Hearts in the final and the Reds have every chance of ending the 30-year wait to win the Scottish Cup.

The Dons have played Celtic four times in finals and semi-finals at Hampden in the last three seasons.

Although Aberdeen have lost those games that can help the Reds triumph on this occasion.

How do the Northern Goal podcast panel see Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final chances?

Personally, previous disappointments at Hampden increased my desire to be successful.

As an Aberdeen player I experienced some early success at the national stadium when we beat Celtic to win the League Cup in 1976.

But there was also disappointment against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final in 1978 and the League Cup final in 1979. And that feeling of losing drives you on to have success at Hampden.

The experience of it is something you keep with you and it can help you deal with certain situations in future games and help you deal with the big occasions.

There is so much goes with cup finals and semi-finals. There are expectations and pressure on you as a player and there is the chance to win silverware.

Although Aberdeen won’t have wanted to lose in finals and semi-finals I think it does help they’ve had those experiences.

The Dons know what to expect and hopefully they’ll be able to deal with this upcoming semi-final better because they’ve been through it before.

In terms of Saturday in Paisley in the quarter- final, it was a courageous performance from the Dons.

They showed plenty of grit and determination and defended extremely well.

It wasn’t the prettiest game of football you’ll watch this season – but the weather did contribute to that.

Aberdeen’s first goal was a magnificent effort from midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

From then on I didn’t feel the Reds ever looked like losing the tie.

It was good to get a second goal at the end with Sam Cosgrove’s penalty – but it almost felt irrelevant because you couldn’t see the Dons losing a goal.

Other than a couple of crosses and one routine second-half stop, Joe Lewis didn’t have anything to do in the Aberdeen goal. It was a very astute and organised performance from the men from the Granite City.

The job was to get back to a semi-final at Hampden and Aberdeen did that job very professionally.