Ryan Hedges thinks Ibrox defeat to Rangers was lowest point of Dons spell so far

In his first six months with Aberdeen one result sticks out for Ryan Hedges as being particularly painful.

Rangers dumped the Dons 5-0 at Ibrox on September 28.

The Welsh international winger played the full 90 minutes on that dispiriting day for the Red Army.

Hedges came north to the Granite City from Barnsley keen to take on the challenge of going toe to toe with Celtic and Rangers.

Losing by such a large margin the first time he faced either of the Glasgow giants was tough to take for the 24-year-old.

With the Gers visiting Pittodrie tonight Hedges is determined to make up for the thrashing in Govan – a day he describes as the lowest point of his time with the Dons.

He said: “Being involved and playing that day is something that’s on my mind.

“We need to avenge that defeat because it left a sour taste in the mouths of the players, all the staff and the fans.

“We know we’ve got to turn up and give something back to the fans who were there that day.

“I’d say that is the lowest point of my time at the club.

“It’s never nice to lose to a rival team – but to lose in the manner we did was very disappointing.

“We’re all eager to bounce back and put that right.

“These are the games every player wants to be involved in and one of the reasons I joined the club.

“Everybody looks forward to these big occasions against your rivals and hopefully it can be a great occasion for everyone involved with Aberdeen.”

Arriving at Pittodrie in June, Hedges quickly learned about the rivalry between Aberdeen and Rangers – which is why defeat at Ibrox stung so much. But he does believe the Dons are in a better place ahead of this evening’s rematch.

In September they were without eight players due to illness and injury, including defensive mainstays Scott McKenna and Andy Considine.

And the Reds are also in a better run of form than in September with 13 points accumulated from the last five league fixtures.

Hedges added: “Coming up here you quickly learn about your rivals and the big games.

“Playing Rangers is the one the lads always look forward to and with them coming to Pittodrie we need to put on a good spectacle and give a good account of ourselves.

“It’s never nice to lose as we did. But there were a lot of things we can take away from that game.

“I think we have learned from it and this time around we’ll be better prepared for some of the things they do. Hopefully we can combat that and get a better result.

“We’ve got a stronger squad now. When we played them we were very injury hit.

“Now we’re in a stronger position in terms of players available and also the run we’ve been on which helps.”

As well as their heavy defeat to Rangers the Dons were drubbed 4-0 by Celtic at Pittodrie in late October.

However, the response to that loss has been encouraging with a 1-1 draw to St Johnstone the only dropped points in five games since.

Tonight’s clash with the Gers is the first of six games for Aberdeen in December and Hedges wants the good run to be maintained over the course of this month.

He added: “Following the defeat to Celtic we have been on a good run.

“We probably should have turned the St Johnstone game into a win as well.

“But four wins in five is good and hopefully we can keep the unbeaten run going against Rangers.

“The Celtic game didn’t go the way anybody wanted it to.

“The only way to bounce back was to go on the sort of run we’ve been on. Winning three games on the bounce was positive after the defeat.

“But we need to keep progressing and we want to stay on this run through December.

“Hopefully we can keep picking up wins and building momentum.

“We want to be a hard team to beat so we need to keep doing what we are doing.”