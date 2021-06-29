Declan Gallagher arrives at Aberdeen as he officially signs on at Pittodrie

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher has arrived at Pittodrie on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old today met up with his new Aberdeen team-mates at Cormack Park.

Gallagher was set to go out of contract at Motherwell this summer but had reached a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen.

The centre-back remained a Motherwell player whilst on international duty at Euro 2020 with the Scotland squad.

Gallagher failed to secure game in the three Group D matches before Scotland exited at the group stage following a 3-1 loss to Croatia.

He was an unused substitute in the defeat by Croatia at Hampden last week.

👀 Cormack Park from the sky… pic.twitter.com/EMVkkqI1mv — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 29, 2021

Capped nine times by Scotland the defender has been given the number five at Aberdeen.