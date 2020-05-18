Decision day for Premiership season

Celtic could be crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row today.

The SPFL board are due to meet at 10am to discuss declaring the 2019-20 season officially over and awarding the title to the Hoops, who are 13 points clear at the summit.

Rangers and Motherwell will be awarded the league’s two Europa League places, while fourth-place Aberdeen are set to receive the qualification spot reserved for the 2020 Scottish Cup winners.

Hearts owner Ann Budge will also be given one final chance to make the case for reconstruction at the board meeting.

Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers gave their support to Budge at a top-flight meeting on Friday to revisit the issue of a temporary change to a 14-team top flight.

Hearts are bottom of the Premiership and will be relegated if the season is declared over, unless reconstruction plans win enough support.