Dean Campbell: Aberdeen squad are hurting as much as fans over goal drought

Midfielder Dean Campbell today insisted Aberdeen’s players are also hurting at the dip in form and goal drought.

Now five games without scoring, Aberdeen will tonight face Hamilton away desperate not to suffer the ignominy of being the first ever team in the club’s 117-year history to fire blanks in six straight games.

Aberdeen left to boos on Saturday as that wait for a goal extended to 454 minutes following a 0-0 Scottish Cup fifth round draw with Kilmarnock.

The Red Army are frustrated and hurting and teenager Campbell insists the players all share their pain.

He said: “It is difficult as we are all hurting as well.

“We know we are capable of producing more than we have been. We are looking to score more goals and get wins again.

“The most important thing is to stick together through it all.

“We have stayed as a team and have tried to keep things as positive as possible.

“That will only help us in the future. Hopefully the combination of that will help us start getting the results we want.”

An 18-year-old product of the Aberdeen youth system, Campbell started against Killie and played the whole 90 minutes. The Aberdonian admits the booing is unchartered territory for him.

He said: “It is a bit different for me as it is one of the first times I have experienced that.

“You just have to get on with the game, focus on your job and what you’re doing for the team.”

Scotland U19 international Campbell was named in the starting line-up with January transfer window signing Dylan McGeouch dropping to the bench.

Campbell revealed Aberdeen have been trying different combinations and formations during training to try to find a solution to the goal problem.

He said: “We all know that we haven’t performed to the levels the supporters expect us to.

“However, we are working as hard as we can to get back to that level and get results again.

“Our main focus for the last couple of weeks is that we need to find ways to start getting goals back into the game. We have been working on different combinations in training and ways we can hurt teams.

“I am sure if we get things right at Hamilton we will be more than capable of getting back in amongst the goals.

“At the moment our luck is out and maybe it just needs something like a deflected goal to get the confidence up.

“Once the first one comes I am sure we will carry on from there.

“We just want to get that first goal and then go from there.”

Despite the current slump and growing dissent and frustration among supporters, the Dons can leap-frog into third spot above Motherwell on goal difference with victory tonight.

He said: “Despite our recent run, Motherwell have not pulled away from us, so the chance is there to get back to third position. That is our main focus in the league and hopefully we can do that at Hamilton and then we can stay there.

“We have not been knocked out of the cup and third place is still up for grabs.

“We are all highly motivated at the club to achieve our goals.”

Campbell came in for his first start of the year against Killie.

He said: “I was playing slightly out of position as I was in the middle but also looking after their right side where Stephen O’Donnell likes to get up and down.

“It was a bit of responsibility on me but I enjoyed the role and hopefully I can get a run in the team now. I was happy to be starting but the most important thing for me is winning the game.

“We all here want to be winning games and are solely focused on starting to get the victories, getting goals back in the team and kicking on from that.”

Aberdeen will tonight play on Hamilton’s artificial pitch.

Campbell said: “The game is different on Astro as it can be a bit stickier and the ball can get caught up in your feet a bit more.

“It is about playing smart. Personally I find playing on it a bit easier because I grew up playing on Astro so am more used to it than others.

“We are going down there to win and get three points.”