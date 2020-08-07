Dave Cormack “very grateful” Aberdeen’s game with St Johnstone not forfeited after positive Covid-19 tests

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has admitted he is grateful the St Johnstone game has been postponed – rather than the Dons forfeiting it.

A decision taken on Friday morning after a meeting between the Scottish Government, Scottish FA and SPFL resulted in the game being called off, despite early indications it was clear to go ahead.

Cormack posted a video message on Friday morning asking for patience from supporters while the club ascertained the facts behind two players testing positive for Covid-19 and a further six requiring self-isolation. An internal investigation is already underway.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the actions of the players in her Friday lunchtime briefing, adding that she was “pretty furious” at the “completely unacceptable” situation.

The city is already under additional lockdown measures after a Covid-19 spike, which has seen 79 new cases reported.

Cormack, while saying the incident had undermined the work the club had done to resume football safely, admitted his gratitude at the club not being punished further.

He said: “Given the significant Covid-19 outbreak in Aberdeen, we fully understand why the Scottish Government has made this decision in the interests of public health.

“With the pressure over this season’s fixtures, and the fact that we caused this problem, we were fully prepared to play the game tomorrow. We are very grateful that the decision has been to postpone, rather than forfeit the game.

“I took the opportunity yesterday to apologise to both football and health authorities, and with our fellow premiership clubs today.

“The clinical decision last night from the JRG that it was safe to play underlines the confidence the football authorities have in the robustness of our procedures and protocols. Regrettably, what has happened in the last few days has undermined all the hard work that has gone into keeping our players and staff safe. We are now dealing with this internally with the seriousness it deserves.

“In the meantime, I’d like to reassure the relevant bodies, our fans and everyone associated with the club that our already rigorous measures are being forensically scrutinised and that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that no-one is under any doubt about what must be adhered to.”