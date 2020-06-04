Dave Cormack says “wait and see” on Jonny Hayes Aberdeen return, but says no to five-year 14-team Premiership proposal

Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack has not ruled out a move to sign former Reds winger Jonny Hayes.

The Irishman, who left Pittodrie in 2017, is set to leave Celtic and Cormack – who is steering the Dons through the coronavirus crisis – said: “I love Jonny, he’s a wonderful guy. He’s still very charitable to some of the people struggling in Aberdeen and said nothing about it.

“We just have to wait and see how we go through the next couple of months.

“I haven’t sat down with Derek (McInnes) at all to talk about where we might be with the squad, but clearly Jonny’s a player I’m a fan myself of and the fans do (love him) too. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Cormack also confirmed Aberdeen want to hold on to second-choice keeper Tomas Cerny, who is nearing the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, the Pittodrie chairman said, while he remains in favour of Hearts owner Ann Budge’s proposal of temporary SPFL reconstruction for two years, which would expand the Premiership to 14 teams, he is against a new five-year timeframe floated by league chief Neil Doncaster in a letter to clubs yesterday.

He said: “We’re at the beginning of June now and we’re supposed to be playing games in eight weeks.

“We’re still talking about what the league might look like, but the reality is – from our standpoint – we’d have been up for a 14-team league on a temporary basis for two years, but certainly not for five years.”