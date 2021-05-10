Dave Cormack says Aberdeen would ‘consider’ hosting Scottish Cup final at Pittodrie

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club may be willing to host the Scottish Cup final between Hibs and St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

As things stand, the national trophy showpiece on May 22 will be played behind closed doors at Hampden, despite coronavirus restrictions allowing up to 500 spectators – or even more – at outdoor events in Scotland.

This is because the Scottish FA have an agreement with UEFA which says Hampden can still host the game, on the proviso no fans are there.

The European governing body officially take charge of the Euro 2020 host venue four days from now.

Cormack told the BBC: “Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do.”

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

The SFA have previously sounded out Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and the Scottish Rugby Union about using their stadiums for the game, but work on the playing surfaces at Parkhead, Ibrox and Tynecastle, as well as preparation for Test matches at Murrayfield, means none of the venues are available.

However, it is unclear whether the news Wembley – another Euros venue – could host a relocated Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea in front of supporters could spell a softening in UEFA’s approach towards fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

The SFA are understood to be in talks with UEFA over any potential change of approach regarding Hampden.

St Johnstone’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren on Sunday saw them join Hibs in the final. The Easter Road outfit dispatched Dundee United at the Mount Florida venue on Saturday, winning 2-0.

The last time Aberdeen supporters were allowed into Pittodrie was September last year, when 300 members of the Red Army watched the Reds’ Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.