Dave Cormack says Aberdeen will ‘go with squad of 25 players’ for Premiership season

Despite the financial impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Dave Cormack believes Dons boss Derek McInnes has been able to build a strong squad.

The only summer signing Aberdeen have made is bringing Jonny Hayes back to Pittodrie, with the Irishman agreeing to defer his wages for a year.

But the Reds invested significantly in January with Cormack revealing they paid Norwegian side Stabaek £800,000 for Venezuelan defender Ronald Hernandez, while Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch also signed.

Cormack said: “There was nobody out of contract this season and as far as investment in the team goes we made moves in January that we didn’t need to make.

“Ronald Hernandez came in as a 22-year-old international and we paid £800,000 for him on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

“The reality is that Ronny is ambitious himself and we felt that was a good investment in the long term and will pay dividends with the next club he goes to.

“We paid £70,000 for Matty Kennedy from St Johnstone, Dylan McGeouch came in as well and Mark Gallagher, who Derek really liked, came in from Ross County as a development player.

“And we’ve added Jonny Hayes in this window, too.”

Unless someone leaves, the Dons won’t be doing any more business this summer, and Cormack added: “The only reason Jonny came in was because we had agreed to go with a squad of 25 players and it was a case of one in, one out.

“We are at 25 now. Jonny came in as Greg Leigh went out, someone we had budgeted to replace.”