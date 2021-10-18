Dave Cormack says Aberdeen have ‘no intention’ of removing Stephen Glass from Dons manager’s role

Dave Cormack has made an impassioned defence of boss Stephen Glass following Aberdeen’s crash in form – saying he has ‘no intention’ of making a change in the Pittodrie dugout.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dundee at Dens Park was the Dons’ fifth on the bounce, adding pages to a catalogue of grim statistics which includes two points from the last 21 available, no wins in 10, no clean sheets in 13, one clean sheet in 22 going back to last season, and more.