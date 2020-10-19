Dave Cormack reveals fan test event proposal for Aberdeen v Celtic rejected, as he asks Scottish Government for ‘real plan’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has asked the Scottish Government to come up with a “real plan” for the reintroduction of fans to football grounds.

The Pittodrie supremo revealed the club had asked for permission to stage a second fan test event during the Premiership game against Celtic this weekend.

However, the Scottish Government turned down the request.

The Dons previously welcomed 300 fans for the game against Kilmarnock on September 12, with a second test event for the Motherwell game a week later cancelled after the tightening of coronavirus restrictions across Scotland.

In a flurry of late-night tweets, Cormack said the Government had been polite in turning down the plan for the Hoops clash, but questioned why “flights are at 100% capacity with recycled air and no social distancing” while supporters are barred from watching matches outdoors.

Supported by Aberdeen City Council we applied for a second test event versus Celtic to include 1,000 fans, just 5% capacity, out in the open fresh air. Got a polite "no" from @scotgov @jasonleitch stating our first test was a success & latest plan was robust & in excellent shape. — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) October 18, 2020