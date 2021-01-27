Dave Cormack hits back at social media ‘rumour, innuendo and conspiracy theories’ as he vows to keep Aberdeen on even keel through coronavirus pandemic

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack posted a late night video on Twitter encouraging Dons fans to pull together, hitting out at “rumour, innuendo and conspiracy theories” about the club on social media.

Cormack appeared to be responding to recent fan discontent around results, which saw fans put up banners asking for boss Derek McInnes to leave the club ahead of the weekend’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.

This week it has also been confirmed attacker Scott Wright has agreed a pre-contract with Premiership rivals for next season.

McInnes has previously suggested there will be no signings for the third-placed Dons in the January window unless something significant changes.

US-based businessman Cormack hit back at “absolute crap” on social media, promising fans an update next month on efforts to keep the Reds financially stable amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cormack said: “It’s approaching a year we’ve been dealing with this terrible pandemic. It’s winter, it’s lockdown and it’s transfer season in Scotland – the perfect storm for rumour, innuendo and conspiracy theories.

“90% of the stuff associated with Aberdeen is absolute crap.

“We made a commitment we’d be as transparent as we can around the financials, but it has to be based on facts and data.

Plan to host live review in next 2 weeks. With no end in sight to being able to generate income our focus is 100% on the financial sustainability of the Club we love. We can all agree to disagree with each other, but right now it needs all of us. We're better together than apart!

“I said about 10 days ago, when giving an update on the pandemic insurance, which looks positive, that in early February we would give a much fuller update.

“The plan for now is for me to do a live event with Q&A to cover all of the aspects that are running around social media. I’m asking you to be patient and the reason I’m asking you to be patient is because right now my focus, the board’s focus and the management team’s focus is on the financial sustainability of the club, because we’ve still go hardly any income.

“Who knows when income will come back. Will we be able to announce a new season that’s going to start in August of this year?

“As stewards of this great club that’s never gone bust in 117 years, it’s certainly not going to do so on my watch without us pulling out all the stops to get through this.”