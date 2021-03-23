Dave Cormack has made the first big call of his Aberdeen chairmanship

Every leader is defined by the decisions they make and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has made the first call which could define his chairmanship.

Dispensing with the services of Derek McInnes and replacing him with Glass is the first major footballing decision Cormack has made since succeeding Stewart Milne in November 2019.

Every change of personnel is a gamble with no guarantee of success and Cormack knows this, but he has backed his judgement that Glass is the right man to revive the Reds.

However, the first task the pair face is convincing the Red Army Glass was the best candidate for the position.

With the partnership between Aberdeen and Atlanta and the friendship between Cormack and Glass, as soon as the job became available he was swiftly installed as favourite.

The appointment of the interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson possibly until the end of the season suggested the recruitment process for the new manager may be quite lengthy.

But little more than a fortnight after the dismissal of McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty Glass has been appointed.

For those of us on the outside looking in, Glass has appeared to be the easy option for Aberdeen in the sense that he could be brought in quickly given he worked for the Dons’ strategic partners Atlanta United and because Cormack already knows him well.

However, there were other credible candidates worth considering.

The likes of Darren Ferguson, Alex Neil, Jim Goodwin, Derek Adams and Neil Lennon were just some of the names linked with the post and you could make a case for all of them being good appointments.

But the case can also be made for Glass being a good appointment. That’s what Cormack thinks and ultimately time will tell.