Darren Young believes Stephen Glass could be right man for Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen captain Darren Young reckons his old team mate Stephen Glass could be a good appointment as the next Dons manager.

Glass, the manager of Atlanta United’s second team, is the current favourite to succeed Derek McInnes in the Pittodrie hotseat.

Young played alongside Glass between 1995 and 1998 at Aberdeen and at Dunfermline from January 2007 until the summer of 2008.

Glass is also believed to have made moves to land Celtic captain Scott Brown as player-assistant manager and England strikers’ coach Allan Russell should he get the job.

Young, who is the manager of League One club East Fife, said: “It’s a massive job at Aberdeen, Stephen has been coaching for a quite now and is well-versed.

“I know he stepped up to the first-team at Atlanta for a while, but you just don’t know how it will go until someone comes in.

“Stephen will have his own ideas about the job and it seems he’s been thinking about who he would bring in staff-wise.

“I know he’s been in America but there’s no reason he couldn’t do well. Stephen knows Aberdeen and he knows what the fans expect.

“He’s been around enough clubs, he’s played in the English Premier League and played for Scotland.

“He’s worked at the highest level and knows what is required so I’m pretty sure he would go into Aberdeen with a structure and plan in place to improve the team and push on.”

Young recalls Glass preparing for a career in coaching during their time together at Dunfermline.

The 42-year-old added: “At Dunfermline I think he was just starting to get into coaching I think, because he was getting on a bit.

“I think he’s always wanted to have that progression in football, he was a quiet guy, but I’ve seen him coaching and in games a couple of times and he’s more vocal.

“I’ve seen some of his training sessions and I still speak to him now and then and I know he’s always had that ambition to go and coach at the highest level.

“If he gets the opportunity I’m pretty sure he could be a good appointment.”

Glass’ coaching career started as assistant manager to Stephen Kenny at Shamrock Rovers in 2012.

He had a spell as caretaker manager following Kenny’s sacking before heading for America.

In the States he has been coaching director of youth club Carolina Rapids and Triangle Football Club before joining Atlanta United in 2018, firstly as Under-17 coach before moving upto the reserves in January 2019.

Glass also had six months in charge of Atlanta’s first-team following Frank de Boer’s dismissal, but returned to his job with the second team when Gabriel Heinze was appointed in January.

Glass’ lack of managerial experience in Scotland in comparison with other candidates for the Aberdeen job such as Jim Goodwin, Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson has been flagged up in some quarters.

However, Young does not see that as problem and said: “It comes down to results. You can talk about experience, experience in Scotland, having played football or not played football, but it comes down to results.

“I remember when Arsene Wenger went in at Arsenal and everyone was thinking he was a professor or a school teacher and he ended up being one of the best managers in the country.

“Jose Mourinho was a translator and then assistant manager and has gone onto great things.

“That shows you it all comes down to results ultimately.

“You can put plans in place in terms of what you want to do and the staff you want to have but it comes down to results and Stephen will know that.

“He’ll have worked under good coaches and some bad coaches and I think you take something from every one that you work under.”