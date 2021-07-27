Darren Mowbray named new head of recruitment at Aberdeen

Aberdeen have appointed Darren Mowbray as the club’s new head of recruitment.

Mowbray, younger brother of former Celtic and Hibernian manager Tony, is currently a senior member of Burnley‘s football operation, focusing on both European and domestic recruitment.

He has previously held senior roles at Middlesbrough and Leeds United as well as serving as head of recruitment and football development with Key Sports Management.

Mowbray is relishing the new challenge with the Dons.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining Aberdeen Football Club at such an exciting time.

“The club’s data driven focus to player recruitment, incorporated with targeted live scouting is crucial in modern day football and is strongly aligned with my own background, experiences and skillset.

“The aim is to bring into line recruitment throughout the academy to the first team, which will allow us to continue producing exciting homegrown players, supplemented with talent from other markets.

“It’s a unique opportunity for me to be joining such an ambitious, forward-thinking club and I can’t wait to get started”.

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is delighted to have Mowbray on board.

Gunn said: “This was a critical appointment for us, so it was no surprise we received such a large volume of applications from some high calibre candidates.

“Darren clearly has an outstanding CV and his experience across multiple markets will undoubtedly be of benefit to us.

“His early experience at Leeds United as head of performance analysis also uniquely places him to complement our data-led approach to player recruitment with ‘traditional’ scouting and networking.

“Darren will focus on developing our scouting network and reach, enhancing our scouting data analysis and will also work with the existing academy recruitment structure and head of academy recruitment, Jim Fraser, to ensure a consistency of approach to our player recruitment processes.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the team at Pittodrie and I’m sure he will play a pivotal role in helping Aberdeen achieve its ambitions on the pitch.”