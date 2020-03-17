Darren Mackie backs idea for Aberdeen to go straight into next season’s Europa League group stages

Aberdeen could receive direct entry into the Europa League group stages next season under plans put forward by the Scottish FA.

The SPFL were expected to announce the 2019-20 season as officially over today with Celtic declared as champions.

The Dons are sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership with the top three spots guaranteed European football – but with the Scottish Cup yet to be decided Derek McInnes’ side could be granted Scotland’s fourth European spot for next season.

Former Aberdeen forward Darren Mackie, who scored the decisive goal against Ukrainian side Dnipro that earned the Reds a place in the group stages of the Uefa Cup, is in favour of the Scottish FA plans.

The Scottish FA believe allowing the Scottish clubs direct entry into Europe would help reduce fixture congestion at the start of next season.

He said: “That seems a long way away at the minute but why not?

“Everyone is taking a big hit financially.

“I imagine there would be other clubs who have played in the qualifying rounds not being happy with that.

“I would be all for seeing Aberdeen in the group stages and looking forward to some really big games.

“It would be great if that came to fruition.”

All football in Scotland was postponed on Friday until further notice due to the coronavirus crisis with reports suggesting matches may not be resumed for several months.

Uefa were holding a video conference with their 55 member nations today with the Scottish FA and SPFL expected to make an announcement regarding the 2019-20 season thereafter. Mackie said: “It is a big unknown at the moment and it seems like the situation is going to get worse before it gets better.

“How long we have to wait to get any more football is anyone’s guess.

“It goes all the way down to grassroots.

“My son didn’t get to play his football on Sunday and he was gutted.

Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack finds out about Scottish football’s coronavirus shutdown:

“His boys’ club have a tournament arranged in Barcelona in April but it is a complete unknown if that is going ahead.

“Everything is in disarray.”

Mackie believes opinion among Scottish football fans will be divided if the SPFL opt to crown Celtic as champions with eight rounds of fixtures to go.

He said: “There is no doubt the Celtic and Rangers fans would have plenty to say if that happens or if the season is declared null and void.

“Aberdeen fans would have plenty to say as well as the club are going for third and the Scottish Cup.

“In England, I don’t think anyone can argue with the fact that Liverpool deserve to win the title but there are still going to be some people claiming they could be caught.

“It is just chaos.

“Then we have all the problems with Euro 2020 this summer and the knock-on effect.

“I just can’t believe what is happening.”

Mackie is also in favour of the Scottish Cup semi-finals and final being used as a curtain-raiser for next season.

The Dons are due to face Celtic at Hampden on Sunday April 12 with Hearts taking on Hibernian in the other last-four encounter the day before but it looks highly unlikely either tie will now go ahead.

He said: “I would love to see that at the start of the season.

“I don’t think this season’s Scottish Cup can be scrapped.

“It has been so long since Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup and it would be great to see them doing that.

“It will be a tough game against Celtic whenever it takes place but it is a one-off match and anything can happen.

“It is so hard to go far in these competitions and the boys have done well to get so far.

“As players they would have been looking forward to another trip to Hampden and they deserve that chance.

“It will come down to the people in charge to come to a decision but they are not going to please everybody.”