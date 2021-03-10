Darren Fletcher ruled out as potential Aberdeen boss as he lands Manchester United technical director role

Manchester United legend Darren Fletcher has been ruled out of the running to become next Aberdeen manager having been appointed technical director at the Old Trafford club.

Former Scotland captain Fletcher has been linked to the vacant managerial position at Pittodrie following the exit of Derek McInnes.

However Manchester United today confirmed Fletcher’s promotion to the role of technical director.

Fletcher had only joined manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s coaching staff in January.

The Scot made over 340 first team appearances for United between 2003 and 2015 and won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

Fletcher said: “It is great to be back with the club and I am delighted to be taking on this new role.

“We are moving in the right direction and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Ole and his coaching team to help bring young players through and further develop the football side of the club.”

We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Murtough as the club's new Football Director, and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 10, 2021

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish has ruled himself out of the running for the Aberdeen job and St Mirren have issued a hands off warning to the Reds if they are considering Jim Goodwin as a potential replacement for McInnes.

Atlanta United 2 coach Stephen Glass is the front-runner for the Dons post.