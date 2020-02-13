Curtis Main says he never came close to move away from Aberdeen during January window

Striker Curtis Main today claimed he is at Aberdeen to stay and there was never any chance of leaving during the January window.

Main was reportedly offered to St Johnstone in the winter window as a makeweight to land winger Matty Kennedy.

The 27-year-old claimed he had no intention of leaving as he was confident of becoming a major player for Aberdeen.

After a frustrating start to his Dons career, Main maximised the opportunity to prove his worth when ending the five-game scoring drought, netting the opener in the 3-1 win at Hamilton.

It was only Main’s second goal since signing a two-year deal with the Dons last summer.

Asked if there was any discussions about a January move, he said: “No. Not between myself, the club or the management.

“I think that was just papers, or maybe there were one or two inquiries.

“I don’t know if there were maybe teams looking at me not playing – could we get him? But from my point of view I have no intentions of leaving.

“I have only just got here.

“I signed in the summer because I believed I could come in and make an impact and be a big player for the club. I still expect to do that.”

Main was drafted in ahead of 21-goal Sam Cosgrove by boss Derek McInnes in an attempt to end the debilitating drought.

It was a switch to freshen up the attack and avoid becoming the first side in the Dons’ 117-year history to go six games without scoring.

Main responded by netting within 15 minutes and is not contemplating dropping back to the bench for Sunday’s home clash with league leaders Celtic.

He said: “I fully expect to retain my place. I don’t see myself as coming in and just putting in a performance and expecting to come out the side.

“That is just not my personality. It is not something I would ever accept for myself.

“Whatever the decision is, in my head I am looking forward to the next game.”

With Cosgrove netting 20 goals before Christmas, Main found himself on the outside of the starting 11 looking in.

It wasn’t a situation he didn’t challenge.

He said: “Let’s just say I know where his (the manager’s) office is. He has to expect that as it comes with the job.

“He knows that from my point of view I am here to work hard and do well for the club.

“I was obviously banging on the door asking for opportunities when I am not getting them.

“It is always nice to come back in when you’ve been out the side and remind people exactly why you are here in the first place.

“I came here in the summer hoping to keep progressing and go straight into the team, to show the Aberdeen fans what I signed for.

“But I have not been able to get into the team as frequently as I would have liked for various reasons.

“I have had to be patient, knuckle down and work hard behind the scenes to be ready for an opportunity.”

Main’s start against Hamilton was only the English striker’s eighth of the season.

He aims to use that goalscoring shift as a catalyst to kick-start his Pittodrie career.

He said: “If the team are playing well, winning games and the forwards are scoring, that is the time you put your hands up and say fair do’s, no problem.

“Obviously when things are not going so well that is when you hope to get your chance.

“Especially at centre forward, you just want to get into a rhythm, play games consecutively and establish yourself in your team.”

McInnes changed formation, going 3-5-2 with Niall McGinn operating alongside Main.

He is happy to play in an attacking two or any formation – as long as he starts and scores.

Main said: “I feel I can play in a one or a two, in a three – it doesn’t matter to me.

“As long as I am on the pitch and contributing the way I know I can – and as long as I stay there. That is all I care about.”