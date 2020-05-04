Aberdeen will get Scottish Cup chance – SFA president Rod Petrie

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has confirmed the 2020 Scottish Cup will be played to a finish – even if it takes until next year.

Aberdeen were due to face Celtic in the semi-finals of the competition on April 12 with Edinburgh rivals Hibernian and Hearts meeting in the other last-four encounter.

The ties were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis after Scottish football was placed in shutdown on March 13.

But Petrie insists a 2020 Scottish Cup winner will be crowned when football is safe to resume after the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It’s the commitment of the SFA to play out our showpiece competition when it is safe to do so, and in front of spectators.

“We want to play the games, but we don’t feel pressure to play them soon.

“We want them in front of the fans so if that means later in the year or maybe into next year then that’s fine.

“We have to wait until most of the restrictions are over before we have a meaningful and joyful Scottish Cup.”

Petrie played down suggestions the semi-finals and finals could be used as a curtain-raiser to the 2020-21 season.

“That would be a great football suggestion, but I don’t think it’s practical,” he said.

“We need to give ourselves the time to start up in a manner which doesn’t put undue pressure on people.

“For these ties, teams will want to give a good account of themselves, and be at their competitive best when they play.

“The games are days out to look forward to. So, with no pressure on time, while we might be able to play them out in a closed-door environment, it is better to wait until we can get as many fans into the ground as possible to add to the colour.”

Aberdeen, meanwhile, have received a boost after Uefa told the SFA the Europa League spot held by the Scottish Cup winners must be given to the next placed team in the league if it cannot be completed.

That would mean that second-placed Rangers would enter the Europa League at the second qualifying round, while third-placed Motherwell and the Dons, a point behind in fourth, would enter at the first qualifying round.

Uefa wrote to all 55 members outlining their recommendations if cup competitions can’t be completed due to the pandemic.

The Dutch football association said: “UEFA has explained by letter to all associations how the positions of the cup winner season 2019/20 should be distributed, in case the competition cannot be completed.

“UEFA prescribes that European places must be distributed by the national football associations on the basis of sporting achievements and that in the event of the cup not being completed, this must be based on the performance in the league.

“Therefore, the position intended for the cup winner will then go to the best-ranked club in the league who does not make the Champions League position.”