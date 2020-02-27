My players have shown they’re desperate to win Scottish Cup – Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes says his players showed how much the Scottish Cup meant to them by reaching the quarter-final.

Now the Aberdeen manager is looking for another show of character to get them back to Hampden.

The Reds face St Mirren at the Simple Digital Arena in Saturday’s last-eight tie.

That the Dons are building up to this game is remarkable in itself.

In last week’s fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, the men from the Granite City were twice just minutes from exiting the competition.

Andy Considine’s 89th-minute equaliser forced extra-time, but from 2-1 up in the additional period Aberdeen found themselves trailing 3-2 with three minutes left.

Cue a miraculous smash-and-grab – Lewis Ferguson’s driving run into the area halted by Stuart Findlay, with Sam Cosgrove tucking away the spot-kick.

Then in injury-time Considine’s powerful cross was diverted by Killie’s Connor Johnson into his own net to make it 4-3.

Finding a way to come through that tie said plenty about the character of the Dons squad.

McInnes said: “I think it was clear the players showed how much the cup meant to them.

“Nobody could doubt the players’ intentions because they’re always hard-working, honest and give me everything.

“They get criticised – and rightly so – when they don’t carry that threat in certain areas of pitch.

“But as an honest bunch of boys and as a squad, they’re desperate to do well.

“We represent the club and we know how important it is for the club to be successful and we never forget that.

“The fight was carried at Kilmarnock. We were going out of the cup at half-time and it was clear something had to change.

“Three subs came on in Sam (Cosgrove), Shay (Logan) and Dean (Campbell) and they all got to the pitch of the game well.

“Everybody in a red shirt gave everything they could to get that equalising goal and ultimately take the game into extra-time.”

McInnes hopes similar spirit is on show against St Mirren this weekend as Aberdeen look to reach the semi-finals at Hampden for the third straight season.

The Premiership’s longest-serving manager is also aware of the feel-good factor progression in the Scottish Cup can bring, particularly after last weekend’s home defeat to Ross County in the Premiership.

Can Aberdeen blame fatigue for their Premiership loss to Ross County? Listen to what our panellists thought on this week’s Northern Goal podcast:

McInnes added: “It was an unbelievable game to come out of and win it (the Kilmarnock replay).

“The performance of the players and the attitude of the players is everything you could want. It was a fully committed performance and I know the equaliser was late in the game, but it was no more than we deserved.

“We carried the fight from the first minute of the second half.

“No matter what games you watch over the years, I’ve never seen five goals scored in extra-time.

“It’s highly unusual, but it was a brilliant finish to the game and a brilliant result for the club.

“It was brilliant to see the fans and the players celebrate as one and have that connection at the end. Every club needs to have moments like that.

“Hopefully we can continue this cup run because it helps the general feeling around the club, it brings a feel-good factor.

“Financially, it also helps with more games – but more importantly than that we’ve got an extra edge to our play with a cup game to look forward to.”

One thing that has pleased McInnes recently is his side finding the net again.

In drawing 0-0 with Kilmarnock in their first fifth-round meeting, the Dons had gone five games without scoring.

But a 3-1 win at Hamilton on February 11 has started a run of nine goals in four games.

McInnes said: “It (the Hamilton game) was a turning point in terms of scoring goals, but I felt the performance in the first cup game against Kilmarnock was good. The players showed a composure and played in a controlled way and dominated the game.

“We were bemoaning a lack of cutting edge, although conditions didn’t help, but the Hamilton game helped because for the first time in a long time we weren’t being asked about not scoring goals.

“To go five games without a goal is unusual and I understand why the questions were asked.

“We’re up and running again when it comes to scoring and it’s important we carry on with that fight and intent.”