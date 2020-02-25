Willie Miller: Scottish Cup tie at St Mirren is huge for Aberdeen

Saturday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren is a very important game in Aberdeen’s season.

If the Dons were to exit the competition in Paisley, there would still be plenty to play for because third place and European qualification is not to be sniffed at.

But with a more inconsistent Premiership campaign compared with previous seasons, the Scottish Cup is something that has become more important to supporters and victory would enthuse the Red Army.

Aberdeen are away from home but it’s a quarter-final tie against a side in the bottom six in the Premiership. On the two previous visits to Paisley this term the Dons have lost and drawn, but this is a great chance to reach the semi-final and if you’re in the last four then anything is possible.

I believe the 4-3 win last week at Kilmarnock can have a galvanising effect in the cup.

I’ve played in plenty of cup ties where you just squeeze through and that’s what the Reds did at Rugby Park. The players stepped up to the plate and turned the tie on its head at crucial moments.

I can’t remember many ties Aberdeen have been involved in where they’ve turned it around twice to get through. It will give everyone the belief they can go all the way in the Scottish Cup, but it will take more than just belief against St Mirren – it will take a good performance as well.