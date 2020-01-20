Derek McInnes wants to add ‘speed’ and ‘creativity’ to Aberdeen team this month

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has vowed to sign a creative player in the January window to bring an attacking spark.

McInnes hopes that player will be St Johnstone’s Matty Kennedy having launched a bid to sign the winger this month.

Kennedy has already agreed a pre- contract to join Aberdeen next season.

However, McInnes wants the 25-year-old in now to bring a creative edge he admits was lacking in the 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round defeat of League One Dumbarton. With Kennedy contracted to Saints until the end of the season McInnes admits the Perth side control the situation.

And if he cannot secure Kennedy this month he will move on to other targets to bring that creative spark now before Kennedy signs on in the summer.

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed MLS side New York Red Bulls are tracking Sam Cosgrove but he does not expect the leading scorer to end up in the United States.

Aberdeen will also today complete the signing of Ross County teen Mark Gallagher having agreed a fee for the midfielder.

The Dons drew Kilmarnock at home in the Scottish Cup fifth round with the tie on the weekend of February 8.

McInnes said: “There was an attempt made on Friday to get him (Kennedy) but he is St Johnstone’s player to sell or not.

“We can only do what we can. St Johnstone are in charge of the situation and quite rightly so as he is their player.

“I am pleased that we have made an attempt to try to get him.

“I think we still lack a bit of speed in the team and that creativity he can bring.

“If it is not going to be him then we will go and look at others.

“We are looking at others and we will try to bring someone in over the next week or two to help games like Dumbarton where he can maybe make a difference with a bit more creativity and penetration.

“In January we are looking to get one or two in who will help the first team.”

Leading scorer Cosgrove won the late penalty and converted it for his 21st goal of the season.

As well as the Red Bulls, Championship clubs Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Derby County and Leeds are all tracking Cosgrove.

Aberdeen are braced for a potential bid for Cosgrove in the January transfer window and McInnes is desperate to retain his star striker this month.

He accepts Cosgrove’s form will ensure the striker, contracted to the Dons until summer 2022, will eventually move on. But when he does exit Pittodrie, McInnes does not believe it will be for the MLS.

He said: “I am led to believe they (New York Red Bulls) have been watching him.

“I am led to believe he is a player of interest but there has been no offer or any conversations with our chairman about that.

“Whether we anticipate offers, it might well come in. But I don’t think that is the next destination for Sam when he leaves Aberdeen, the MLS.

“However, until we get an offer we cannot really talk about something that might not be there.”

Aberdeen were today set to complete the signing of County’s Gallagher with the 18-year-old undergoing a medical.

McInnes said: “We have agreed a fee with Ross County.

“He’s a player we have watched against our own development team and are really impressed with him.

“We think he is a young player who has got a chance so that’s why we have brought him into our development squad.​”

McInnes praised the fans in the Merkland Road Stand, aka the Red Shed, for their backing at the cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Aberdeen experimented with opening up the stand to unallocated seating to create an atmosphere.

He said: “ It was magnificent, absolutely brilliant.

“If that is a sign of what is to come then long may it continue. They came here determined to put on a show and did exactly that.

“Every one of my players commented on how different the atmosphere felt.

“It felt like an away support behind us and we get brilliant support from our away fans. I can’t thank everyone enough who turned up to the game.”

Meanwhile, three Atlanta United 17-year-olds are set to train with the Dons U18 squad for two weeks.

Atlanta U19 Academy players Jordan Matthews, Marzuq Puckerin and Garrison Tubbs will train with the Dons youth squad until February 1.