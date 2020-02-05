Craig Bryson steps up Aberdeen comeback as he returns to Dons training

MIDFIELDER Craig Bryson has returned to training as he steps up his recuperation from ankle surgery and is expected to be back in action in the next few weeks.

Summer signing Bryson has been ruled out for 10 weeks and underwent surgery at the turn of the year on a ligament problem.

Bryson returned to light training earlier this week.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “Craig was back in training on Monday.

“He was integrated into the warm-ups and now has to build up some real base fitness. To really hammer home a good week’s work with the physio and join in bits and pieces with us.

“Hopefully with a couple of good full weeks’ training he will be there or thereabouts.”

Bryson has made just six starts, with three more appearances off the bench, since his summer move following his exit from Derby County.

The 33-year-old Scotland cap arrived at Pittodrie still rehabilitating from an ankle injury suffered at the end of the season with former club Derby.

He returned to full fitness only to suffer an injury to the other ankle in a 1-1 draw with

St Johnstone on November 24.

St Johnstone return to Pittodrie tonight for a clash where Aberdeen will look to end a scoring drought stretching to three Premiership matches.

Although the Dons failed to score in the 0-0 draw at Rangers at the weekend there was an attacking threat that had been absent from recent games against Motherwell (1-0 loss) and St Mirren (0-0 draw).

McInnes is confident new signing Matty Kennedy and Niall McGinn can deliver the ammunition from wide for top scorer Sam Cosgrove tonight.

The manager said: “Ibrox was a difficult game to judge anyone’s attacking play although we had chances and should have scored. Matty’s willingness to be a team player was shown.

“It was a proper team performance full of personality and endeavour. The players give me everything every week anyway.

“Both Matty and Niall never let any of Rangers’ full-backs get beyond them. Niall and Matty nullified their wide players.

“That took a lot away from their own threat but they both deserve credit for that.

“Both Matty and Niall are capable of showing more in an attacking sense.

“In most other games they will show that. Matty is two games in and will be even better for that.”

McInnes is expecting a tough test against a Saints side who held Hearts 3-3, with former Don Stevie May netting twice.

The Reds boss said: “They will be kicking themselves they did not win the game against Hearts.

“St Johnstone have changed their shape and gone to a back five for the last few games which allows them to get two strikers on the pitch.

“They carry a threat, have good industry in midfield and good experience.”