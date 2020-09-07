Craig Bryson in talks to cancel Aberdeen contract with agreement expected before Kilmarnock clash

Aberdeen are set to bring Craig Bryson’s time at Pittodrie to an end with the midfielder in talks to cancel his contract.

The 33 year-old joined the Dons on a free contract last summer from English Championship side Derby County, but the former Kilmarnock man’s return to Scottish football has been beset by niggling ankle injuries.

Bryson was restricted to just 12 appearances for Derek McInnes’ side last season and has featured in two of his side’s five games so far in this campaign.

He last played for the Dons when he came off the bench to set-up Ryan Hedges for the only goal of the game in his side’s 1-0 win at St Johnstone on August 20 at McDiarmid Park and the win at Perth Saints looks like being his final appearance in a red jersey.

The arrival of Ross McCrorie has pushed Bryson further down the pecking order of an already congested Dons midfield and the club and the player believe a fresh start would suit both parties.

An agreement on Bryson’s departure is expected to be agreed before this weekend’s game against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.