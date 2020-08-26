Show Links
Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo to miss Aberdeen’s Europa League qualifying clash with NSI Runavik

by Ryan Cryle
26/08/2020, 4:05 pm
Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson.
Aberdeen midfielders Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo are set to miss tomorrow night’s Europa League qualifier against the Faroe Islands’ NSI Runavik at Pittodrie.

Ojo is suspended for the one-legged first qualifying round clash after he was sent off against Rijeka in the Reds’ qualifying exit last season, while Bryson is out with a calf injury, having first felt the problem in the build-up to Sunday’s 2-1 home Premiership win over Livingston.

On his squad, boss Derek McInnes said: “Ojo is suspended and Bryson is out with a calf injury.

“(Mikey) Devlin, (Sam) Cosgrove and (Ryan) Edmondson are (out) long term.”

McInnes revealed centre-back Scott McKenna, who was sick at half-time against Livi, is fit to play, while attacker Niall McGinn could still feature, despite an ankle complaint.

The boss – who is leading his team into the Euro qualifiers for the seventh consecutive season – said: “Scott McKenna is okay as we thought he would be.

“Niall has a chance. He had a scan on Monday and thankfully, just as we thought, it was nothing sinister.

“Niall is not ruled in our out at the moment.”