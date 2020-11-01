Show Links
Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Cosgrove starts as McInnes makes three changes for Celtic clash

by Callum Law
01/11/2020, 1:31 pm
Sam Cosgrove will start for Aberdeen against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has made three changes to the side which drew 3-3 with the Hoops last weekend on Premiership business.

Striker Cosgrove – who was a second half sub at Pittodrie last Sunday – is drafted in for his first start of the season after missing the first two-and-half months of the campaign with a knee injury.

He takes the place of Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson, who drops to the bench.

Dylan McGeouch is out with a groin injury sustained in the draw against Celtic with Scott Wright coming into the starting line-up, while Jonny Hayes drops out of the squad with Matty Kennedy coming in for his first appearance since September 12 because of a knee problem.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon includes former Dons Ryan Christie and Scott Bain in his side.

The Hoops make three changes from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Lille in the Europa League with Odsonne Edouard, Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic coming into the side in place of Albian Ajeti, Olivier Ntcham, Kristoffer Ajer.