Sean Wallace’s weekly column: If Aberdeen can keep Sam Cosgrove for Europa League games it could prove lucrative

Aberdeen can anticipate further bids for Sam Cosgrove during the summer transfer window now word is out on how much they will accept for their leading scorer.

Aberdeen agreed to a £2 million bid from French second-tier side Guingamp for the striker who smashed in 23 goals last season.

Clubs south of the border such as Championship outfits Stoke City and Middlesbrough have had Cosgrove watched.

The Dons have projected £10m losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Dave Cormack recently insisted the Dons would not sell any of their star assets below market value despite the crisis.

However, a 20-goal-a-season striker for around £2m plus will be seen as a great deal by many English clubs.

Cosgrove netted 21 times in the 2018-19 campaign and followed that up with 23 in a campaign eventually curtailed by Covid-19 to prove he is no one-season wonder.

The 23-year-old knocked back the move as he had unfinished business at Pittodrie and because of the short time frame involved as the French window closed last Wednesday.

However, a potential move to England could be a far different scenario for the former Wigan and Carlisle United hitman.

Cosgrove’s decision to remain at Pittodrie will have been very welcome news for Aberdeen supporters.

Ideally, Cosgrove will still be at Pittodrie next season to lead the bid for the Europa League group stages.

Cosgrove netted six goals in the opening four matches of the Europa League last season and at that early stage was the leading scorer in the tournament.

If he reproduces that form in the one-legged Europa League ties, Cosgrove could fire Aberdeen to the groups where they would land nearly £3m in prize money alone.

If another bid were to come in for Cosgrove after a successful European campaign, Aberdeen could surely look for excess of £2m.

The Dons could also have £3m in group-stage payments banked.

If a bid for Cosgrove were to be accepted after the Europa League qualifiers, the Reds also have until October 5 to source a replacement as a request from the SFA to extend the window was approved by Fifa earlier this week.

Landing £2m for a player the Reds spent £20,000 on to secure from Carlisle United is a fair profit.

However, if Cosgrove sticks around for Europe and shines it could be even more.

Hearts and Partick Thistle create yet more division

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s criticism of the crowdfunding plea by the three clubs whose promotions they are seeking to prevent leaves a very bitter taste.

Due to those two clubs’ battle to avoid relegation, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers face legal fees of up to £150,000.

The Jambos and Jags’ fight to beat the drop following the curtailment of the 2019-20 season is set to go before an SFA Court of Arbitration. That is after the Court of Session ruled it is a football matter.

The SFA have charged Hearts and Partick with bringing the game into disrepute by taking the case to court rather than arbitration in the first instance.

Bizarrely, Hearts and Partick insist attempts of the three clubs to raise cash for legal costs will widen divisions within the game. The lack of self-awareness from Hearts and Partick is shocking. It is these two clubs who are creating divisions.

Former Cove players and a superfan are set to embark on a 63-mile walk from Balmoral stadium to Tannadice at the weekend to raise funds.

Mark Perry and Roy McBain will be joined on the trek by supporter Ian Yule.

It is proof of how the football community can unify to help their club and also battle any injustice. Hopefully their admirable trek raises large funds.

Scott Harrison’s Aberdeen ring return should be intriguing

Former WBO world featherweight champion Scott Harrison will complete his boxing comeback in the unlikely setting of Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel on Saturday.

Harrison will top the bill on a behind-closed-doors event under the auspices of the British and Irish Boxing Authority.

Harrison was an explosive, exciting fighter, but has not been in action for seven years. It will be intriguing to see his return.