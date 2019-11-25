Cosgrove claims new chairman Cormack will bring energy to Aberdeen

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove insists Dave Cormack becoming chairman will be a positive for the club.

USA based multi-millionaire Cormack, the Reds vice-chairman, is set to take over the top role from Stewart Milne.

After 21 years at the helm Milne will step down in a major board reshuffle.

Cormack’s appointment will include new investment and a strategic partnership with American MLS side Atlanta United.

Aberdonian Cormack will bring £5 million of fresh investment having already delivered £11.2m of investment since June 2017.

Cormack will take up the reins immediately after the club’s annual general meeting on December 16.

Cosgrove, who scored his 17th goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone, insists Cormack will bring fresh energy to the club.

He said: “I’ve only been here for two years but you can see the influence the chairman has had around the club.

“I know the history behind it and what he has done for the club is unbelievable.

“However, Dave (Cormack) will add a new sense of energy and it’s definitely a positive for the club.”

Board directors Ian Jack, Duncan Skinner and Craig Brown will step down to make way for the new investors to shape the board and the executive team for the future.

Former Aberdeen manager Brown will remain at the club in an ambassadorial role.

Duncan Skinner will continue as chairman of the board of trustees of Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Cormack and Milne were at McDiarmid Park to see the Dons drop two points despite a two-man advantage against the club struggling at the foot of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen were gunning for a fourth successive victory and looked on course when Cosgrove netted.

However, Saints hit back midway through the second half through Matty Kennedy.

They then imploded with two straight red cards inside four minutes with Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry sent off.

McInnes said: “I signed Murray and I know he’s a competitor. I don’t think he’s too high but he’s certainly late.

“My view on the other one, I think that was certainly more of a red card. I thought that was a bit reckless, to be honest.”

McInnes was raging that Aberdeen were denied a penalty in the first half for a clear handball.

The Dons manager said: “How that penalty isn’t given in the first half is incredible.

“It is a penalty every day of the week and I don’t understand why none of the four officials could see what we have all seen.

“A combination of that and our own inability to keep the clean sheet and to bring enough quality in the second half meant we dropped two points.”

Meanwhile, the Dons will host Dumbarton in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup after yesterday’s draw.