Aberdeen’s Cosgrove stacks up against Rangers’ Morelos and Celtic forward Edouard – McInnes

Derek McInnes believes Sam Cosgrove is as important to Aberdeen as Alfredo Morelos is to tonight’s opponents Rangers.

And the Dons boss expects both strikers to have a major bearing on how this evening’s clash at Pittodrie turns out.

Cosgrove’s goal for the Reds against St Mirren at the weekend took him to 18 for the season, while Colombian Morelos has 25 for the Gers this term.

There has been plenty of debate this campaign over who is the best striker in Scotland with Morelos and Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard viewed by many observers as the top two.

However, McInnes believes Cosgrove should be spoken about in the same bracket.

After a slow start to his Dons career in front of goal the 23-year-old Englishman – who signed from Carlisle in January 2018 – has bagged 39 goals in 56 games.

And McInnes reckons he’ll cause Rangers problems tonight.

He said: “I think Sam can score against any company.

“At the minute he is scoring all types of goals and when you’ve got somebody like Sam leading the line – as he’s done often enough against the Old Firm – then he’s capable of causing them problems.

“Both Edouard and Morelos probably play in teams that create more chances.

“We’re not a one-man team – we have a lot of players that help Sam score goals.

“But I think everybody can see that Sam is as important a player in my team as these players are in their teams.”

McInnes believes Cosgrove’s belief in himself is increasing with every goal he scores.

He added: “In Sam what we’re seeing is a player developing in front of our eyes.

“Every time he scores we’re seeing another shot of confidence and belief go into him.

“That’s not only important for No 9s but also for young players, which Sam is – they need that and need that feeling of worth.

“No 9s can always contribute, but where they are judged is on goals.

“I used to say it often enough when Sam wasn’t scoring that I could see what he was bringing to the team.

“It’s only by scoring goals that Sam is where he is. It’s all right having faith from me but scoring goal after goal means Sam naturally becomes more confident.”

For any opposition manager that faces Rangers, trying to stop Morelos is one of the key aims.

The 23-year-old appears to have matured this season after receiving five red cards last term, three of which were against Aberdeen.

Both Morelos and Scott McKenna were sent off after a tangle in a 4-2 defeat for the Dons in February. While McKenna will likely have a key role in trying to stop Morelos, McInnes says it will take more than just him to keep the striker quiet.

He said: “I’ve been asked about it being Morelos v McKenna, or how he plays against a certain type of player. But he doesn’t stand up against centre-halves, he drifts around and tries to occupy the whole back four.

“He’ll go to the left wing or the right wing, or drop into central midfield. But when the ball arrives he’s one of the best in the league at finding that space and is capable of scoring goals.

“The Feyenoord game last Thursday is a great example because he fed off scraps the whole game, but still had three or four shots at goal and scored two headers to get Rangers a point.

“It just shows you the value of a player like that.

“Thankfully we’ve got Sam in form at the top end of the pitch and a very good goalkeeper in Joe Lewis at the other end.”