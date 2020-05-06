Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn only wants games behind closed doors if it’s proved safe

Aberdeen attacker Niall McGinn is open to playing behind closed doors but only if no corners are cut with players’ safety.

Scottish Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick held a video conference meeting with the SPFL, SFA and other sporting bodies yesterday to discuss the phased return of sporting action.

McGinn accepts the likelihood is that when football does eventually return it will be behind closed doors.

The Northern Ireland international is willing to do that in a bid to get Aberdeen playing again.

However, only when there are rigorous safety measures in place.

He said: “I’m not sure what the future holds in terms of getting back to playing football.

“I know talk has been about playing behind closed doors and while it may not be ideal I think most now recognise it might be a necessary compromise to get football going again in this country.

“it would allow us the chance to get back playing and I think everyone would welcome that.

“It will only happen, though, when it is safe to do so and that means no corners can be cut.

“The plans have to be very thorough.

“It could for example mean we have to get tested before and after games.

“When the safety measures are in place and the government give the go-ahead, then hopefully we can get back playing again.”

Aberdeen have not played since a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on March 7 and Scottish football has been suspended since March 13.

McGinn said: “Like everyone else I can’t wait to get back playing again.

“It will be a great feeling walking into the training ground and seeing all the boys and there is no better feeling than on a matchday playing in front of all the fans.

“Hopefully that day will come soon for all of us.”