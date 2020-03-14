Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack: Decision to suspend Scottish football is ‘sensible’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has said the decision to suspend Scottish football is the “sensible thing to do”.

The Dons were last night set to meet third-place rivals Motherwell in the Premiership at Fir Park.

However, along with every other game in Scotland from the top-flight down, the fixture was postponed until further notice.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) joined the rest of European football and most other sports in announcing the measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe.

Dons chief Cormack was in the offices of the Evening Express, Press and Journal and Original 106 when the indefinite suspension “in the interests of the health and safety of players, match officials, staff, supporters and the general public” was revealed. He was being interviewed for the Northern Goal podcast.

Reacting in real time on the north of Scotland football show, Cormack said: “My reaction to that is, it’s a sensible thing to do.

“The joint group of the SFA and SPFL are talking to the Government and health authorities as well.

“It was inevitable, whether it was Monday or today.

“I just think we need to take a deep breath, take stock of the situation and hopefully this is a 36-day or 90-day thing where isolation helps to break the spread of the virus.”

Dave Cormack learns Scottish football has been suspended during a wide-ranging interview for the Northern Goal podcast:

Atlanta-based Cormack – who was to fly back to the United States today – is confident the SFA and SPFL have taken the decision based on talks with politicians and medical experts, and not in response to other countries announcing postponements.

Cormack added: “I imagine they’ve made this decision on their own.”

There are worries a prolonged shutdown could hit some Scottish clubs in the pocket, with dire consequences.

Cormack says the Dons are on a strong footing and it’s important the burden of mass gatherings, like at football matches, is taken off the emergency services.

He added: “At this time it’s important to have calm heads and leadership.

“We’re in a fortunate position at Aberdeen where we’ve got no debt and cash in the bank.

“I don’t know the individual circumstances for the other teams, but this is an important part of the year because it’s when season tickets go on sale and money starts to come in.

“It’s important the SFA and SPFL get with everybody to see where everyone is.

“But we have to go through this. The only way to take the burden off of the healthcare system is to have people isolated.”

The chairman, like everyone else at the present moment, didn’t have an answer to the secondary concern of how the Scottish Cup, which Aberdeen are still in, is decided, as well as the final Premiership standings, if the season ends here. He said: “It’s a good question – but how long is a piece of string? How long does this thing go on for?”

All Aberdeen’s first team and staff, having spent the last few days in relative isolation at Cormack Park, can do now is wait out this indeterminate period.

Cormack, meanwhile, should now be on his way back across the Atlantic.

The journey home has posed problems, with the US Government banning arrivals from the 26 Schengen Area European states.

Cormack, who feels his latest trip back has been worthwhile, said: “I’ve been back for three weeks now. What’s been really helpful is finalising some of our strategy on and off the field.

“Some of these new initiatives about fan engagement and atmosphere.”

Dave Cormack’s full Northern Goal interview – which also goes into why he’s lowering Pittodrie’s capacity to up the atmosphere, where the Kingsford stadium plans are at, how Aberdeen are growing the supporter base, shaping their football philosophy, transfer strategy and much more – is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.