Aberdeen’s Dave Cormack launches feasibility study on Premiership’s completion as he pleads with SPFL to delay decision

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has called on the SPFL to delay any decision on ending the Premiership season – with UEFA set to make a call on the Covid-19 crisis.

UEFA’s executive committee were today set to meet by video conference to discuss a way forward for European football.

The governing body underlined their stance, in a conference call with all 55 member associations on Tuesday, that top-flight leagues be completed where possible.

However, UEFA also confirmed league campaigns could be cancelled in “special cases”.

A proposal voted through last week gave the SPFL board the power to declare the Scottish Premiership over – but Cormack secured assurances that call would not be made without consultation with all 12 top-flight outfits.

In a letter to the 11 other clubs, the SPFL board and Scottish FA, Cormack wants a delay on finalising Premiership positions until the Dons undertake a feasibility study on completing the 2019-20 fixtures.

Aberdeen are currently engaged in that study.

Scottish football has been shut down indefinitely since March 13 and there are eight rounds of Premiership games remaining.

The Reds were fourth, one point behind Motherwell, who hold the automatic qualifying slot for the Europa League.

In a letter, verified by Aberdeen, which was drafted to Scottish football authorities and top- flight clubs, Cormack insists the Dons’ priority is getting back to playing football “safely” and dealing with the cashflow crisis facing clubs.

The Pittodrie chairman underlined the urgent need to address the feasibility of fulfilling the remaining Premiership fixtures.

He wants an investigation into how that can be delivered without damaging the integrity of the start of the 2020/21 campaign or broadcasting and commercial commitments for next season.

He insists the ideal scenario is completing the Premiership for sporting integrity and to show UEFA that Scotland are doing their utmost to complete the league and maintain a presence in Euro competition next term.

Cormack also wants to explore the practicality of games being played behind closed doors.

He has urged for time to study potential lessons learned from other leagues emerging from the pandemic. Germany’s Bundesliga are hoping to play behind closed-doors next month.

In the letter, Cormack said: “We urge the board to wait until the consultation can be informed by the outcome of our work.

“In discussions with colleague clubs, there appears to be a strong desire to at least investigate how we can deliver this while protecting as far as possible the integrity of season 2020-21 commencement and the broadcasting and commercial commitments that go side by side with this.”

Aberdeen want to investigate developing a fixture programme which fulfils all remaining Premiership and Scottish Cup matches as well as a full 38-game calendar for 2020-21 before Euro 2021 next June.

That model would assume a regular, although later, Europa League and Champions League programme. Aberdeen will also explore the possibility of squads playing a heavier schedule without affecting performances.

Cormack added: “There are many reasons to explore solutions for fulfilling the remaining league matches, not least maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition, the fulfilment by clubs to their supporters of season ticket value, likewise clubs’ sponsors and partners, minimising the risk to our central broadcasting and sponsorship contracts, and finally satisfying Uefa that our best endeavours have been made to complete our season and maintaining Scottish clubs’ presence in European competition.”