IN PICTURES: When Neale Cooper emphatically made it four against Rangers at Hampden

by Callum Law
20/05/2020, 1:04 pm
Neale Cooper racing away from stranded Gers keeper Jim Stewart to score.
This week marks 38 years since the anniversary of Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup success under manager Alex Ferguson.

Having won the Premier Division two years earlier, the Dons were desperate to lift more silverware and did so in style at Hampden.

Despite having a poor season Rangers, started the final well and took the lead after quarter of an hour.

Gordon Dalziel’s cross from the right was headed beyond Jim Leighton by John MacDonald.

The Reds responded shortly after the half-hour mark with a stunning equaliser.

John Hewitt’s corner from the right was only cleared as far as the edge of the box and Alex McLeish curled a terrific shot into the top-right corner.

Rangers' keeper Jim Stewart dives in vain as Alex McLeish scores Aberdeen's first goal and equalises for the Dons with a high dipping shot.
John McClelland and Eric Black.
Mark McGhee salutes the Dons' fans after scoring the first extra-time goal.
Aberdeen's third goal scored by Gordon Strachan.
Cooper slams number four home.
Cooper's famous goal from another angle.
Cooper celebrates in front of the Red Army.
Cooper, John Hewitt and Neil Simpson - all of them products of local schools football - rejoice at the end of the game.
Hampden "Man of the Match" Alex McLeish leads the lap of honour.

Aberdeen pushed for a second goal and were the better side in 90 minutes, but it remained 1-1 with extra-time required.

Just three minutes into the additional period Gordon Strachan’s delightful ball in behind the Gers defence was perfect for Mark McGhee to bullet home a header.

In the 103rd minute Strachan found the net himself, tapping in from close range after McGhee had charged beyond two players down the left and sent the ball across goal.

The fourth goal arrived with 10 minutes left when Neale Cooper charged down Gers goalie Jim Stewart’s attempted clearing kick before gleefully lashing the loose ball into the empty net to the delight of the Dons fans.