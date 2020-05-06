Sean Wallace: Convincing Scottish players of safety behind closed doors will be difficult

The SPFL will need to convince more than the Scottish government that games can be played safely behind closed doors.

They will also have to show players they will not be putting their health, or their families’, in jeopardy when football returns.

Many players will be living with relatives of different ages who have underlying health issues and could be particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Players and what they want, and need, seem to have been overlooked somewhat in the bid to get football back – yet it is their opinion that should carry the most weight.

Players are the ones who will be putting themselves on the front line.

If the SPFL cannot convince both the government and PFA Scotland that football can be played behind closed doors in a completely safe environment then it will be time to call the Premiership season over.

On our Northern Goal podcast, Paul Third questioned whether ideas designed to help finish seasons like shorter games and extra substitutes preserve sporting integrity:

The cost of Covid-19 testing kits could also be prohibitive for Scotland. Advice from English Premier League doctors is to test players, staff and anyone involved in games twice a week. The cost of each test is £150.

There is also the moral question about potentially testing players and football staff twice a week when testing kits are in short supply for NHS workers.

There appears to be a growing feeling that, with eight rounds of games remaining, the top flight will be unable to be played out.

I hope the Premiership can be completed, but when I look at the current situation, with deaths from Covid-19 in Britain now the highest in Europe, I find a return to football in time to complete the season without impacting on the next campaign hard to imagine.

If it becomes unfeasible to complete the suspended top flight then call it and distribute the £7.5 million prize money immediately.

Then direct all focus on engineering a workable strategy to get next season safely up and running as soon as possible. If the season is to be called there should be no griping about naming Celtic champions. They were 13 points clear of second-placed Rangers with only eight games left.

Rangers may have had a game in hand, but there is more chance of discovering the Loch Ness monster than the Ibrox club beating Celtic to the title.

All this talk of the title not being nine in a row but only eight-and-a-half is embarrassing.

It is smoke and mirrors to camouflage another failed title challenge from Rangers, despite throwing multi-millions at it last summer.