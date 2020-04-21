Andy Considine salutes ‘fantastic’ Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as seven-year anniversary of first game approaches

Defender Andy Considine is confident manager Derek McInnes will continue to deliver success for Aberdeen for many years to come.

Tomorrow marks the seventh anniversary of McInnes’ first game as Dons boss, a 0-0 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

McInnes has led Aberdeen to League Cup glory in 2014 and another three finals.

Under his guidance Aberdeen secured six successive European qualifications and were in contention to deliver continental action again this year until football was suspended on March 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Considine said “It has been an incredible seven years.

“The manager has been fantastic for this club.

“I am in absolutely no doubt he will produce for us again for the next goodness knows how many years – having the team in and about at the top of the table, a few more Hampden visits and hopefully more trophies.”

Aberdeen suffered a slump following the winter break that brought criticism of McInnes from some frustrated supporters.

There were signs of a resurgence in form before the shutdown, with Aberdeen securing a Scottish Cup semi-final against holders Celtic. There is hope that regardless of whether the Premiership campaign can be completed, the Scottish Cup will eventually be played out.

Considine said: “With what was happening a couple of months ago he seemed to be under a bit of scrutiny, but you have to think what he has done for the club in the grand scheme of things.

“The thing was that we weren’t really losing a lot of games, but there were a lot of draws and people were getting a bit agitated.”

McInnes took over the Dons in the first post-split game of the 2012-13 season, replacing former Pittodrie boss and Scotland legend Craig Brown who moved onto the board as a non-executive director.

He is the fifth manager that Considine, now in his 17th season in the first team, has played under during his Dons career.

Considine, 33, said: “I have played under some fantastic managers like Craig Brown.

“Once the current manager came in he brought us back to where we were under Jimmy Calderwood, where we were around second or third place. Regardless of whether or not Rangers were in the league we still had some good teams to beat and every single year he has assembled a good squad and has got the best out of them.

“We have made more cup finals in the last seven years than in previous years before that. We always seem to make it happen and to be up at the top end of the league which is great.

“As a manager and a man-manager he has been fantastic with me personally.

“I know he has been fantastic with a lot of the boys.”