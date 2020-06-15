Awards double ‘means the world’ to Aberdeen’s Andy Considine

Long-serving defender Andy Considine did the double in Aberdeen’s 2019-20 player of the year awards.

Considine, 33, was named club player of the year and players’ player of the year for the campaign which was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dons youth academy graduate was a model of consistency throughout the season scoring six times in 39 appearances and also passing 500 games for the Reds.

Considine said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the fans for voting me as their player of the year.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award. For me personally this year reaching my 500th appearance for this great club was truly incredible.

“This season really has been special and winning this award means the world.”

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson won goal of the season for the second season running for his strike from the edge of the box in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren in February.

The 20-year-old said: “I’m delighted. I scored one like that in training but I can’t remember if it was before or after the St Mirren game.

“There were guys in filming for something and I did the exact same thing in a shooting drill.

“I remember driving towards the box and shooting from the edge of the area and working the goalkeeper has been something I have been trying to add to my game.

“It opened up and I was just trying to get it on target.”

Midfielder Dean Campbell, 19, picked up Aberdeen’s young player of the year gong.

Striker Michael Ruth triumphed in the club’s development player of the year category.