Aberdeen goal hero Considine doubtful for visit to Hibernian

Aberdeen goal hero Andy Considine is an injury doubt for tomorrow’s clash with Hibernian at Easter Road.

The defender netted at Pittodrie on Wednesday to draw the Dons level at 2-2 against Rangers.

Derek McInnes’ team were 2-0 down after half an hour to the Glasgow side and Considine’s goal completed their fightback after Jon Gallagher had scored before the break.

However, Considine – who recently celebrated his 500th club appearance – was forced off late on in the Premiership clash having suffered an impact on one of his hips in a challenge with Joe Aribo.

It remains to be seen whether the hip will recover sufficiently from treatment to allow the 32-year-old to play a part at Easter Road.

If Considine is absent, it will add to Aberdeen’s injury woes this term, which were fully apparent during Rangers’ visit to the Granite City.

Signed to play in defence, Zak Vyner and Greg Leigh were again used in central-midfield, as Craig Bryson and Funso Ojo remain out.

Bryson’s prognosis is unclear – however, McInnes recently expressed hope Ojo, signed from Scunthorpe in the summer, could return before the winter break.

Winger Niall McGinn was also out of the squad on Wednesday night, having suffered a calf strain after scoring the winner against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Hibs suffered the first loss of new gaffer Jack Ross’ tenure on Wednesday, going down 2-1 to Ross County in Dingwall.

They sit sixth in the top-flight – 10 points behind third-placed Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, McInnes has praised first-half goalscorer Jon Gallagher’s role in earning the Dons a point.

With the visitors in front, the manager shifted from a 4-2-3-1 to a more attacking shape.

The Atlanta United loanee was pushed forward and – apart from scoring – was a whirlwind of energy, running the channels and playing off of frontman Sam Cosgrove.

McInnes said: “What we got as a consequence (of the tactical change) was Gallagher really effervescent in the No 10 role, putting people under pressure, snapping about Rangers and (Lewis) Ferguson putting his foot on the ball.”